Today I am announcing my candidacy for the Ward 2 City Council seat in February.
A little bit about me: My spouse, Nadya, and I have been together for over twenty years. We met when I was a Boren Scholar in St. Petersburg, Russia. She is an American success story. She came to the United States without a word of English. She attended Washburn University to become a Physical Therapist’s Assistant when we lived in Lawrence, Kansas. She currently works at Norman Regional Hospital. My daughter, Lara, is 11 years old. She’s an outstanding student, budding soccer star with dreams of becoming an archeologist who is fully bilingual in Russian and English. Our labradoodle, Argo, is just over three and quite insane. But we love him all the same. Fair to say, I think, that he is not our dog; rather that we are his humans.
My desire to serve Ward 2 and Norman is two-fold:
First, I want to say that David Perry's passing was a tragedy. He was exactly the kind of person Ward 2 needed who was absolutely committed to serving its constituents. Keeping him in the forefront, I really want to pursue his vision, especially in terms of making broadband accessible to all residents and making sure that local, homegrown businesses receive the support they need to grow and thrive.
Second, Ward 2 is special; it is a great combination of residential and commercial, the former of which is ideally positioned and primed to support the latter, which right now, as we all know, is going through a very tough time, especially along the Lindsey corridor. But to be honest, businesses along the corridor have been struggling for some time. One of the real negative outcomes of UNP is that it did not support the development and growth of local businesses. In the coming weeks I will be launching a website that will outline ideas I have for collaborating with my future constituents to help Ward 2 realize its vast potential for residents and businesses alike!
I look forward to meeting as many of my neighbors as possible, in person and virtually, on the campaign trail between now and February.
