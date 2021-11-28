Local architect and proud father of three Matt Peacock has formally announced his candidacy for re-election in the upcoming Norman City Council race.
The people of Ward 8 and greater Norman deserve a representative that focuses on the local issues affecting the growth of our city, while not letting partisan politics get in the way.
Councilor Peacock is an independent voice who will continue his approach of seeking common ground and considering all sides of the issues by embracing all voices of the public.
As a small business owner in Norman, Matt brings his heart for the community and experience in urban design to City Council. In his first term as Ward 8 representative, Councilor Peacock focused on shaping a positive vision that centered around historic preservation, walkability, arts and culture and sustainability.
He is a champion for these as community building blocks, and strives to align the people and resources necessary to advance them as economic drivers for our city.
Our city government faces many challenges: fiscal shortfalls, lagging infrastructure and underperforming economic growth. But Matt is ready to use his professional and civic experience to lean in to those challenges.
The people of Norman deserve a representative who has the proven passion and commitment to make Norman a vibrant, healthy community for both businesses and families alike. Councilor Peacock asks the people of Ward 8 for the opportunity to continue serving them as their City Councilor.
More information on Councilor Peacock’s ideas and campaign can be found at his website, peacockward8.com. Please help us continue the work that we have started by making a campaign donation and voting on Feb. 8.