A Norman city councilor has filed for a county seat months after his reelection to Ward 8.
Matt Peacock will face incumbent Rod Cleveland for the Cleveland County Commissioner District 1 seat, and former Norman Mayor Ron Henderson, the Cleveland County Election Board confirmed Wednesday. The councilor was reelected to a second term on Feb. 8 when he defeated Scott Dixon.
The commissioner election will be held in November, but Peacock said if he wins, he would not be sworn in until February 2023. The filing period for county election seats opened Wednesday and ends Friday at 5 p.m.
“I likely will stay on through the election,” he said. “I plan on honoring that responsibility that Ward 8 voters put on me and would like to be a good steward of the position. I've got some plans on what I'd like to see the transition process look like and I'll be happy to discuss those with Mayor [Breea] Clark and Mayor-Elect Larry Heikkila.”
Peacock is an architect; he said those skills as an urban designer and his knowledge of road engineering would be of use to better the county.
“I really, really love the work I do on council, but I wanted to do similar work on a larger scale,” Peacock said. “The opportunity to make all the cities in Cleveland County the most vibrant cities in Oklahoma was really appealing to me.”
Peacock said he is a registered Independent and plans to find “common ground” with voters and not rely on partisan politics.
Cleveland and Henderson are registered Republicans.