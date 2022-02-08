Ward 8 Matt Peacock will return to the dais after a narrow victory over challenger Scott Dixon Tuesday.
Peacock earned 52.46% of the vote over Dixon, who earned 47.54%, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. The Transcript could not call the Ward 8 race until all nine precincts had been counted.
Peacock did not immediately respond to request for comment after the results came in Tuesday night.
Peacock, a local architect, ran his campaign on a history of being pro-development and a continued vision of development going forward. He said a lack of civility toward opposing viewpoints needed to be addressed if the city is to solve issues.
While both Peacock and Dixon supported public safety in their campaigns, Dixon set himself apart from Peacock by more openly speaking in favor of funding the Norman Police Department. Both candidates said they favored a housing-first approach to addressing homelessness in Norman.
Dixon, a pharmaceutical sales representative, spoke highly of Peacock after the results came in Tuesday night.
“Matt did a great job, Matt’s a great guy. Obviously, I wish I would have won,” he said, adding that he and Peacock did a good job keeping their race respectful.
Following the results, Dixon thanked his voters for their support, encouragement and ideas. He also thanked residents who didn’t vote for him — he said the race was a learning experience.
Dixon said he’ll now support Peacock in representing Ward 8.
“Anything he needs, I’m here to help him,” he said. “I really like the guy. I never had any animosity towards him — we actually get along really well.”
For full election coverage in all Feb. 8 races, click here.