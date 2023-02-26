The Hard Deck Bar in the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” may not exist, but now you can visit a new dive bar on Campus Corner inspired by it.
Maverick’s opened Jan. 27 at 753 Asp. Ave. in the space formerly occupied by Diamond Dawgs, a place that became well known over the years on Campus Corner.
Owner Travis Case purchased Sidelines Bar and Grill, formerly Kong’s Tavern, on Buchanan Avenue in 2020, and Heist Nightclub, previously known as Sugars, on Asp Avenue in 2021.
In his third venture in the district, Case took over ownership at Diamond Dawgs in February 2022, but by the end of the college football season he felt the hot dog spot had run its course and it was time for something new.
“The business really lost its runway during (the pandemic), and then on top of that, the cost of goods increased significantly,” he said. “Our profit margins on these hot dogs were drastically less, and to be frank, there was only so much you can charge for a gourmet hot dog.”
Over the early winter months, Case began the remodel and rebrand into Campus Corner’s newest bar.
Maverick’s has less space than Sideline’s, so Case chose to create a dive bar atmosphere, drawing inspiration from “Top Gun: Maverick and The Hard Deck Bar, the dive bar seen in the movie.
“We did a lot of really cool murals and the windows are blacked out so you can’t see in,” he said.
Customers will notice a U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School seal on the wall, multiple paintings of fighter jets and other images inspired by “Top Gun” and its sequel.
The menu isn’t extensive, but Case said that’s deliberate. Customers familiar with the “Top Gun” movies will notice references with every drink name.
There’s the Iceman, the Maverick, and a “Talk To Me Goose,” a Moscow Mule with Grey Goose vodka.
Food includes cheese curds, wings, fried mushrooms and chicken tenders.
The bar’s hours are Thursday through Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. From 9-10 p.m., Maverick’s has a “Danger Zone Happy Hour,” which includes different deals on both drinks and food.
“It’s a really popular time,” Case said.
Nearing one month of being open, Case said he’s experienced no issues with staffing or operations in general. Owning two other businesses in the area gives him an advantage of an established network, he said.
“I think we have a good footprint out here,” Case said.
Case said he’s anticipating the University of Oklahoma’s move to the Southeastern Conference will help businesses, including his on the Corner.
“We’ve been focused the last two years on acquiring these businesses, doing some remodeling and revamping, all with the SEC in mind,” he said. “We feel like we have a good amount of boxes checked for SEC fans and their time spent in Norman.”
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said with the addition of Maverick’s, the restaurant and bar scene on Campus Corner is thriving.
Martin said as the move to the Southeastern Conference in July 2024 draws near it’s important to have unique establishments that “leave a positive memory for people as they come to Norman.”
