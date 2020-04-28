Mayor Breea Clark today announced the next step in Norman’s coronavirus preparedness efforts and signed a Healthier at Home initiative to Reboot Norman.
Beginning May 1, this three-phased approach will slowly open Norman businesses and public facilities while continuing to ensure the city’s healthcare system does not become overwhelmed and adequate Personal Protective Equipment remains available to medical personnel and first responders.
“Over the past month we, along with many other communities around the nation and world, have taken extraordinary measures to counter an extraordinary situation. I have been proud to watch as Normanites come together to support their neighbors and accomplish our goal of flattening the curve in our city,” Clark said in a statement. “Our data shows that our measures are working, we are experiencing a downward trend in the number of new cases and it is time to finish this marathon well and prepare for our future.”
Since the initial proclamation was enacted, several positive actions and outcomes have been recognized which give the city the confidence to move into a slow reopening.
To date, local healthcare resources are operating with capacity available to handle any sudden surges identified in Norman. The delivery of PPE has caught up to the ongoing demand. The State Department of Health has ramped up its “Contact Tracing” capabilities to be able to contact every person who encounters someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Additional testing capacity now allows for all those persons who have come in contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 to be tested, with results available within 6 hours.
These realities set the stage to Reboot Norman, the release states:
A downward trajectory of the three day rolling average of new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19;
Hospital bed availability of at least 50;
Adequate COVID-19 test kits are available to test symptomatic residents and those who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive; and
A system for contact tracing has been implemented by the State or County to ensure outbreaks can be readily controlled and limited.
Ongoing monitoring of the supply of PPE, hospital capacity, new case number surges and contact tracing capacity to allow for a targeted response to hot-spots and flare-ups during the rollout of each of the three phases will continue for the next several weeks.
The plan includes three phases with criteria that must be met before the phases begin such as social distancing, sanitation efforts and face coverings for employees in businesses. Phases 1-3 all require face masks for employees and anyone who will have contact with the public. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged for the public. Phases of building occupancy vary. Phases 1-2 encourage employees to work from home.
Each phase is targeted to last 14 days in order to monitor these criteria as restrictions are slowly lifted. During part A and B of phase one, additional businesses and public facilities will open with restrictions such as strict social distancing requirements, reduced capacities and PPE requirements in place. In the next two phases, guidelines for individuals and businesses will continue to be updated and restrictions raised. The anticipated timeline is:
Goal of May 1 – Phase 1A
This phase will see the opening of retail, dining rooms, fitness centers and adult sports activities such as golf, tennis, baseball and basketball. Youth sports, schools, bars and nursing home visits will not be open or allowed.
Dining rooms will be open by reservation for social distancing and retail stores must maintain no more than 35% building capacity. One-on-one music lessons and personal training are allowed with social distancing and masks "if feasible."
Pet grooming is allowed by appointment only and dentists and optometrists will open.
Goal of May 15 – Phase 1B
Houses of worship will open, salons, youth sports, and playgrounds will open while bars and nursing homes visitation is still banned. Retail stores will increase to 50% capacity.
Goal of May 29 – Phase 2
Entertainment such as bowling and theaters and sporting events will reopen but capacity will be set at 50% as well as public pools. Retail will open to 75% capacity and massage parlors and tattoo artists will open by appointment only. Summer camps will open. Standing room only areas in bars would be reduced by 50% capacity.
Goal of June 12 – Phase 3
The most relaxed phase includes opening dining rooms without reservations, visits to hospitals and nursing homes will resume with temperature checks, face masks and sanitation. Retail will open to full capacity, youth sports will resume with spectator groups following social distancing requirements. Standing-room only areas in bars would be reduced by 35%. Entertainment venues will open to 75%.
Employers can resume unrestricted workforce but social distancing is still mandated including in gathering areas like break rooms.
Goal of August 1 – All restrictions lifted
Additional phases may be developed based on the best data and public health information available at the time. Read the Healthier at Home plan and find more information about requirements for individuals and businesses on the City’s coronavirus website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.