With COVID-19 cases spiking in Oklahoma and across the county, experts and officials are encouraging Oklahomans to celebrate Thanksgiving safely and among those closest to them.
Last week, the country recorded more than 1,000,000 new cases were reported across the country, including 20,719 new cases in Oklahoma. The state also reported 86 COVID-19-related deaths last week.
Because of the increasing spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with people you already live with.
“Gathering with family or friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu,” the CDC said in a press release. “.... Celebrating virtually or with the people you live with is the safest choice this Thanksgiving.”
For those who choose to ignore this recommendation, the CDC has released guidelines on how to gather as safely as possible on its website.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark said she encourages all Oklahomans to take the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations seriously.
“With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths skyrocketing all over our state and nation, people need to stay home and celebrate only with those in their immediate household or regular circle of contact,” Clark said. “Today's technology has created wonderful opportunities to virtually see extended family and friends over the holidays.”
Though this Thanksgiving may not look like a regular holiday, Clark pointed out that nothing is normal right now, and Oklahomans must adapt in order to get through these trying times.
“Yes, it's not the same, but life is not the same right now,” she said. “We must be adaptable, innovative, and resilient if we're going to get through this holiday as safely as we possibly can.”
Clark said she personally made the decision to celebrate only with those in her household. Although she had originally planned to visit her paternal grandparents with those in her home, she made the decision not to risk it. The mayor said she would “never forgive” herself if something happened to them.
“We plan to FaceTime on Turkey Day and show them our non-traditional Thanksgiving meal for our non-traditional Thanksgiving day,” Clark said.
Clark said she urges those planning on celebrating Thanksgiving as usual to either reconsider or take extra precautions.
“Sometimes things happen in life that are outside of our control. We can either be adaptable and listen to the experts, or we can roll the dice and hope whatever outcome we get is worth it,” Clark said. “We all make our own choices, and I wish everyone a happy and safe Thanksgiving. But now more than ever our actions have consequences for others, so I urge everyone insisting on celebrating Thanksgiving in a normal fashion to celebrate outside if possible, wear a mask at all times except when eating, and stay 6 feet apart from those not in your immediate household.”
During a press conference on Nov. 19, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he would celebrate Thanksgiving with family he does not live with, ultimately disregarding the CDC’s recommendations.
“I think Oklahomans should be with their loved ones over Thanksgiving,” Stitt said at the press conference.
Stitt’s message to Oklahomans directly contradicts that of the CDC’s.
“All elected officials and health experts should be leading by example by listening to the CDC recommendations this holiday season,” Clark said. “I am disappointed, however not surprised, by [Stitt’s] choices, but I wish his family good luck and a safe and happy holiday.”
Clark said that ignoring the guidance of medical professionals could have “disastrous outcomes for both our loved ones as well as our hospitals and healthcare professionals in the coming weeks.”
Clark said she wants to remind people that everyone is in this together, and no one is alone in these unprecedented times. The mayor encouraged Norman residents to make attempts to show people they are cared for, even if that means leaving a plate or a letter on a loved one’s porch.
“I understand your grief. We have all been personally impacted by the ongoing challenges we continue to face this year,” Clark said. “Being away from loved ones and living with all of these restrictions will wear on anyone after a while. Connect with people in any way that you can, but do so safely like through phone calls or Zoom or even driving by and waving.”
For those who know someone who may need a letter of encouragement and support, letters can be requested at LetterstoOK@gmail.com, Clark said.
“I'll make sure they get a note in the mail,” she said.
