Mayor Breea Clark will announce new restrictions to close non-essential businesses during a press conference today at 3 p.m., city spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer has confirmed.
“This will be a stay-at-home order for all non essential trips,” Meyer told The Transcript. “It will be for 15 days initially and we will reevaluate. By effect, it will close all non-essential businesses and those (businesses) will be lined out in the order at 3 p.m.”
The order will go into effect Thursday, and expire April 10 at midnight.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday morning that there has been one COVID-19-related death in Cleveland County, which also has 22 positive COVID-19 cases.
Clark ordered the closure of all gyms, health clubs, theaters, bars and dining rooms but allowed restaurants to offer pick-up and delivery on Monday, March 16. Last Thursday, several city offices and public gathering places were closed.
Sunday, Clark closed hair and nail salons and barbers, and ordered gas stations, pharmacies and grocery stores to enforce a 6-foot social distancing rule for check out lines. The mayor's most recent order also limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.