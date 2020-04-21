Mayor Breea Clark is waiting to hear from state and federal lawmakers after publishing a letter calling on elected officials to help Oklahoma cities. It is dated Sunday, April 19 and Clark told The Transcript Tuesday morning she had not received a response.
While the CARES Act provided funding for cities across the nation, it is reserved for cities of 500,000 or more. Norman does not qualify.
“Norman needs the help of our federal delegation now more than ever. We implore you, Representative Cole and Senators Inhofe and Lankford, to support legislation that will provide direct federal aid to cities, towns, and villages like Norman,” her letter reads.
Oklahoma is the only state to rely on sales tax to fund city operations and with an estimated 50% of businesses closed according to a U.S. Chamber of Commerce survey, the revenue continues to fall. Norman city officials will not know the total loss until the June 10 Oklahoma tax commission reports are published.
While the letter specifically calls for action from congressional lawmakers, Clark questions whether the state legislature will “pass on” federal aid it has received to cities despite it's own funding crisis due to a sharp oil downturn since COVID-19.
Requested for comment from district congressional and district state lawmakers was not immediately returned at the time of this article.
Clark's letter is below.
April 19, 2020
As the elected representatives of Norman, we want to let our residents know that we are actively working on getting our city in a safe position to move towards life after COVID-19. We have begun creating our “Reboot Norman” plan that will guide us forward as we work to get Normanites back to work and school, in our shops and restaurants, and at our parks and festivals. We are assessing the needs of our business, arts, and non-profit communities to allow us to effectively identify any gaps in their recovery process, so we can help get them back on their feet when COVID-19 is behind us. We continue to make plans for our future because, despite the challenges of today, we know that our best years as a community are still ahead.
We want to send our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to our healers, our first responders, our essential workers, our volunteers, and everyone that has done their part to the stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and flatten the curve in our community. As we’ve said many times, we are in this together. The work that has been done in our city thus far is inspiring, but our road to recovery will be a long one marked with slow progress and unknown challenges. It will be the strength of those that serve and the spirit of our community that will get us across the finish line.
Yet, even after we have effectively contained the virus and safely arrived at a return to normal, whatever that normal may look like, we will feel the impact of COVID-19 on our local economy for years to come. As a result of this historic economic downturn, the Norman City Council is expecting a considerable budget shortfall this year – greater than we have ever experienced before. Although stores will open up and sales tax revenue will return, we will never be able to make up for the lost revenue caused by the cancelation of community events like the Medieval Fair and Norman Music Festival. These events not only enhance the cultural experiences of our residents and visitors but also serve as major economic drivers for our city.
Local officials like us across the country appreciate the efforts of our federal government to address the extensive public and private devastation of this pandemic. Congress recently passed the CARES Act that provided direct assistance to cities with populations over 500,000 in population. Even though Norman is the third-largest city in our state and home to the flagship University of our state, we do not qualify. Instead, we must wait and see if our state legislature, which received direct funding, will pass on this aid to cities and counties of smaller populations.
But the situation in cities and towns around our state is dire, and we shouldn’t have to wait. We respect that our state officials are also dealing with budget shortfalls caused by this crisis. We are prepared to follow the proper processes and cut through the red tape, but we need our state and federal governments to respond efficiently and promptly.
Congress is still debating if cities like Norman need any additional federal assistance in the next round of bills to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are here to tell you as clearly and as loudly as we can – YES WE DO! Ours is the only state that requires its cities to rely solely on sales tax for their general funds. This will cause Oklahoma cities to suffer more, take longer to recover, and need more help than other cities across the nation. When this is all over, the Norman City Council will be calling for a state constitutional convention to change this outdated and imbalanced provision, but we also need more immediate assistance.
Norman needs the help of our federal delegation now more than ever. We implore you, Representative Cole and Senators Inhofe and Lankford, to support legislation that will provide direct federal aid to cities, towns, and villages like Norman. We are all Oklahoma, and we need your help too. Norman is counting on you to fight for us in D.C. while we continue to fight for Oklahomans here in our city. Don't let us down.
Mayor Breea Clark
Councilmember Kate Bierman
Councilmember Joe Carter
Councilmember Alison Petrone
Councilmember Lee Hall
Councilmember Sereta Wilson
Councilmember Bill Scanlon
Councilmember Stephen Holman
Councilmember Alex Scott
