Mayor Breea Clark addressed new meeting guidelines and holiday gathering recommendations Friday, and two Norman Regional Hospital officers provided a community update on COVID-19.
All COVID-19-related ordinances are extended to March 1, including the mask mandate and restrictions on social gatherings, Clark announced at a Friday press conference.
She also asked the public to hold social gatherings safely during the holiday season. People who gather in excess of 25 in a private setting are required to wear masks, she said.
“This is very important to note as we go into the holidays,” Clark said.
Norman Regional Chief Medical Officer Dr. Aaron Boyd described how most of the treated COVID-19 patients contracted the contagious disease.
“Most of them got it from a friend or family member who did not know they were sick at the time,” Boyd said. “They were asymptomatic.”
As intensive care bed space in hospitals dwindles to 7% capacity across the state, some public health officials are concerned by an influx of college students returning home for the holidays.
While Dr. Boyd did not reveal the number of ICU beds available in NRHS, he said the facility may take transfers.
“We have not routinely taken [COVID] transfers,” he said. “At this time, we may [take transfers] if that’s necessary in the metro. We also do take transfers on a regular basis from all over the state, but that’s not directly COVID-related.”
Brittni McGill, NRHS chief nursing officer, said there have been no COVID-19 patient transfers outside the hospital under normal circumstances.
“At this point, we have been able to handle what has come through our system doors. We have not transferred COVID patients out of our health care system that did not need a higher level of care,” McGill said.
MEETING CHANGES
As officials return to in-person meetings, the public will soon lose the ability to offer interactive public comments and the City Council members will be more tight-lipped to cut meetings shorter.
The temporary exceptions to the state’s Open Meetings Act, which allowed public bodies to meet virtually, will end Nov. 15. No special session is planned to extend it, The Transcript has previously reported.
Clark expressed her dismay at the state legislature's inaction to extend virtual meetings.
"Due to the state legislatures' refusal to call a special session ... city government will have to go back to in-person meetings despite cases and deaths rising across the state," she said.
While City Council meetings will continue, Clark said council study sessions will not be held, nor will city boards and commissions meet unless members must act to address time-sensitive business.
The decision comes as much of the state veers toward the red level, the highest risk category from the Oklahoma State Health Department based on new cases of COVID-19. The state Health Department reported 109 new cases in Norman on Friday, and the city has reported 64 cumulative deaths.
OSDH data shows all 77 counties are at orange risk level, or a moderate risk of spread.
“I cannot in good conscience ask our volunteers, both residents and council members, to risk their health during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clark said. “Our city must continue on. Our city must get our business done.”
Public comments by email or social media will not be allowed during council meetings, The Transcript previously reported. City spokeswoman Annahylse Meyer said after Friday’s meeting that in-person public comment would be allowed on items that require it by state law or city ordinance.
Following the meeting, NRHS spokeswoman Melissa Herron said the hospital is reporting bed space to the OSDH, but is not releasing the information to the public because the capacity “changes daily.”
Herron said NRHS on Monday restricted patient visitors to hospital and clinical appointments unless a patient requires assistance from a caregiver.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
