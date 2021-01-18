Community leaders gathered to remember the legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a message that one must reconcile the past and the present to move forward in the future.
The annual Mayor's Interfaith Breakfast was virtual this year as speakers from the faith community and advocates for healing from the wounds of inequality addressed viewers on the city's YouTube channel Monday morning.
“Ultimately we are dealing with the consequences of decisions that were made and acted upon long before we were here,” said keynote speaker Phil Armstrong. “Yet the effects of those morally unjustifiable decisions shroud us still. It takes a community working together, unafraid of facing the harshness of the past together, in order to change the present together.”
Armstrong, who is the project coordinator for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commission, listed events from that harsh past.
“On Dec. 8, 1907, when the first legislature of the state of Oklahoma decided that Jim Crow would be the first established new law of the new state,” Armstrong pointed out. “We as Oklahomans have to face together that in 1911, in Okemah, Oklahoma, a mother named Laura Nelson and her teenage son were both lynched together from the Okemah Bridge, pictured with men, women and children of that town as their bodies swung in the breeze. We as Oklahomans must face together that in 1916, the city of Tulsa established a city-wide ordinance making it illegal for whites and blacks to live in the same neighborhoods.
“We as Oklahomans must face together that from 1919 to 1929, the largest increase in the membership of the Knights of the Klu Klux Klan occurred in Oklahoma. We as Oklahomans must face together that the worst tragedy of racial violence in our nation's history, the Tulsa Race Massacre, that occurred from May 31 to June 2, 1921, occurred 100 years ago in this year.”
Armstrong also cited Norman's past as a Sundown Town, where “Blacks could not legally own homes, partake in commerce or be found within its city limits after dark.” He said these tragic moments are difficult to face, but face them Oklahoman must. He used Norman as an example of a way forward to healing.
Armstrong referred to the second time in Norman's history when a city council has renounced Norman's Sundown Town policy. Mayor Breea Clark issued a proclamation in 2020 which he said brought “healing” in “condemning, acknowledging and apologizing for Norman's previous status as a Sundown Town that lasted until 1967.”
Support for racial equality has historically involved people from all races, creeds and socioeconomic backgrounds, Armstrong noted.
“Today when we look back at the outcry from the incidents of the arrest of George Floyd in 2020, we once again saw people of different races, economic positions say with one loud voice, 'Enough is enough,'” Armstrong said. “Although we still had, and as the recent events at the U.S. Capitol remind us, still have those that want to resist, we still must choose to face, heal, show grace and forgive so that we may walk together on that difficult and sometimes bumpy road to reconciliation and racial harmony.”
Several faith leaders in Norman offered prayers Monday. Kiowa Tribe citizen Jacob Soto called King a humble man whose example should be followed.
“Let us make ourselves committed to the goals that he pursued in his life so that we can continue to honor his legacy,” Soto said.
He prayed in his native language and thanked the Creator who has given “us the opportunity to be of service, to welcome one another and to work together to overcome the challenges that persist in our community.”
Haris Ali, assistant Imam and youth director for the Islamic Society of Norman, urged residents to remain “positive and optimistic,” as people of his faith did after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“There is a quote from the Prophet Mohammad,” Ali said, “that indeed God does not look at your outward appearances, nor does he look at your wealth and your money and your material possessions … but instead he looks towards your hearts … and your actions and your deeds.”
Zach Kampf of Hillel at the University of Oklahoma read a prayer and urged listeners to consider each person's role in healing a nation.
“The task of all people of faith is calling governing authorities to fulfill God's purpose in bringing justice, mercy and peace,” he said. “Rather than politics or divisiveness, we may move our country towards the politics of empathy. May we use our power well so we do great things for all of God's creatures.”
Chief District Judge Thad Balkman, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, reminded viewers of a divide between two brothers in the Old Testament: Jacob and Esau. He told the story of how the younger Jacob brother stole his older brother's inheritance, which sparked a longstanding feud until a day when reconciliation came by forgiveness.
“Esau's capacity for forgiveness evoked a powerful response in Jacob, who told Esau that to see his face and to be accepted by him was as though he had seen the face of God,” Balkman said. “Just as Esau was reconciled to his brother Jacob, I hope that we can all be reconciled as brothers and sisters. I hope that we can all be willing to set aside feelings of anger and resentment and replace them with love for one another.”
Clark concluded the ceremony with an appeal to consider King's legacy as the community faces its challenges.
“Hopefully you have all thought about the role that you will play in all of those opportunities and how we are going to come together and move our community forward to a better, brighter, stronger future for our community,” she said.
