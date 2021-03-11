The first thing Mayor Breea Clark plans to do after her series of COVID-19 vaccinations is to hug her grandparents.
Clark received her first shot Wednesday at the University of Oklahoma’s Goddard Health Services.
Clark, along with many Norman residents, has waited for months to see loved ones who have been exiled in their homes or long term care facilities to stay safe against the virus.
“I’m very close to my grandparents,” Clark said. “I’ve seen them once in a year, in July 2020, and that was once on their back porch just to say hello, but I haven’t hugged them in a year and three months. I have never gone, in my entire life, that long without seeing the most influential people in my life. I can’t even talk about it without getting emotional.”
Receiving the vaccine brings a sense of hope and feelings of pride in Norman’s health community and its vaccine response, Clark said.
“I’ve never been more proud to be a Normanite,” Clark told The Transcript Tuesday. “The way that we’ve all come together but especially our health community. Everything from Norman Regional to local urgent cares to IMMY pivoting and creating a testing and then vaccination machine. It’s made me feel lucky to live in Norman because we have these amazing resources available to us.”
OU announced on March 7 that it would begin offering vaccines Tuesday to “all groups in Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3,” of the distribution timeline, their website shows. Those who qualify in the third phase include “teachers, students aged 18 and older, residents, and administrative staff in educational settings outside PreK-12.”
