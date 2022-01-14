Mayor Breea Clark has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine for the next 10 days in Costa Rica, she announced Friday.
Clark, who was out of the country for her annual study abroad class through the University of Oklahoma's JCPenney Leadership Center, said in a Facebook Live video Friday afternoon that she tested positive in a routine departure test before returning to the United States.
In the video, Clark said the Tuesday city council meeting will be led by Ward 7 Stephen Holman, who is Mayor Pro-tem. She also said she has reached out to the hosts of upcoming mayoral candidate forums and asked them to switch to a virtual format for candidates' safety from the virus.
Clark in her video said she felt fine Friday "thanks to being vaccinated and boosted."
"While this situation is certainly not ideal, it’s also not insurmountable, so get vaccinated, get boosted and wear your masks," she said.