Norman Mayor Breea Clark announced late Wednesday that she is extending her COVID-19 restrictions from April 14 to April 30, but in a turnaround move she has opened non-essential retail businesses with certain controls.
Non-essential businesses like clothing stores and other shops can operate provided that merchandise is delivered, payment is made without physical contact and employees are provided with protective gear, Norman spokeswoman Annahlyse Meyer said.
"They can be open only under these restrictions," Meyer said. "No curbside pickup."
Transactions can be conducted online or over the phone and goods can be delivered through mail or by an employee as long as no contact is made with the customer. These non-essential businesses are to "use minimal staff" the order reads.
The "stay at home" order further clarifies how auto dealerships can conduct business and it does not include showrooms under any circumstances or test drives. Sales are to be transacted online and the only customer contact is when picking up the car or signing paperwork. The order also requires employees to practice social distancing and wear masks "and other protective gear," the order reads.
Essential businesses are required to limit the number of customers in their store to 20% of its maximum capacity "at any given time," the order reads. Businesses are required to place tape or markers six feet apart for cashier lines or even outside the store if that is where customers "congregate." They are encouraged to offer early business hours for the elderly and other populations at risk of complications to the virus. All employer are to be provided protective gear to their employees, but the order does not state all employees must wear them.
The order urges everyone to wear face coverings while in public when picking up or purchasing items, and to limit shopping on odd and even numbered days according to the last number of their address.
Violations of the order could result in a fine of up to $750 or 60 days in jail. The police department is urged to first issue a warning followed by a citation for subsequent infractions.
