Norman’s new mayor Larry Heikkila spoke Thursday afternoon to downtowners about building Norman’s perception as a city that visitors want to go back to and creating a place current generations feel comfortable passing on to future residents.
Heikkila emphasized these points Thursday at a Q&A during a Downtowners Association meeting to discuss the future of the district and the surrounding area.
One of the mayor’s early efforts is hearing from the community’s citizens and business leaders on “what Norman they want.” He intends to put out a survey and meet personally with citizens to find out what they think is good, bad, or needs change in Norman.
“We have the privilege of being a city that has an Arts Council and a business development core. We need to use these things to build the Norman that we want,” Heikkila said.
A component of that, Heikkila said, is Norman’s Business Improvement District, which is currently proposed for downtown.
During a series of conversations with former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett, Heikkila learned about the strategy of developing small areas of the city — a more focused approach to economic development and one of the purposes of business improvement districts, he said.
“I actually go to a meeting Monday about people opposing this, so I get to listen to the other side of that,” Heikkila said. “That’s what I asked for, and that’s what I get.”
Heikkila also spoke on the importance of building partnerships with public schools, the University of Oklahoma and its athletic department. Norman often gets called a “college town,” but Heikkila said feedback and thoughtful intent can determine what can be built or established that appeals to the university, visitors and residents alike.
Heikkila said he wants to hear from residents on the future of Campus Corner. While the district has a number of structures in that area that should be preserved, he said much of it needs a facelift.
With 12,000 more people per gameday weekend expected to come to Norman when OU joins the Southeastern Conference, Heikkila said it’s imperative to highlight and build on elements of Norman that make visitors want to return, such as the local arts scene.
“We need more things that have to do with Native American life, that have to do with the flavor that is Norman life, and get those things going in festivals downtown,” Heikkila said.
Heikkila asks citizens with ideas and concerns about Norman’s future to email him at Mayor@Normanok.gov