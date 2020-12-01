Mayor Breea Clark announced that IMMY, a diagnostic test manufacturer that specializes in infectious disease, will no longer offer free testing starting Friday during the Norman City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Clark told the council that she received a phone call from a Cleveland County Health Department official who reached out to her for help.
“The county health department can’t pick up the slack for what IMMY was handling,” Clark told The Transcript following the meeting. “They called us asking if there was any way we could pay for it.”
IMMY has relied on funding from the state, but its most recent round of support still was not enough after 32,000 people obtained tests before Thanksgiving, Clark said.
“They’re not hopeful for a second round of funding,” Clark said.
It would cost between $1.5 million to $2.5 million to continue free testing through the end of the month, Clark said. IMMY’s cost per test is $135.
The city has approximately $2 million left in remaining Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery (CARES) Act funds, and Clark suggested testing was a good use of the funds.
Clark said she was open to Ward 3 Alison Petrone’s suggestion that the city partner with Norman Regional Health System. During the meeting, Petrone said she spoke with its CEO Richie Splitt, who indicated the cost for testing is $65.
Clark said she also is interested in partnering with the Cleveland County commissioners to see if they would be willing to help.
According to a Nov. 23 meeting agenda, the commission discussed the possible disbursement of $4.9 million in CARES Act funds.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland told The Transcript the county has approximately $4.8 million in the general fund. It received $5.7 million as a reimbursement for expenses the county paid during the pandemic, according to a county reimbursement report Cleveland provided to The Transcript. The funds are a reimbursement to the previous and current fiscal years, he said.
Cleveland said the county is taking into consideration the ongoing expenses for first responder payroll and supplies.
“That could be comp time,” he said. “You have employees test positive and they’re asymptomatic, but they’re going to be off a week to 10 days or two weeks. If there’s someone else possibly exposed, they have to take off a couple of days to get tested or until they know. We’ve had multiple cases like that. You have detention officers who have to double up on shifts and things like that.”
A request for comment from IMMY was not returned at press time.
Norman lab IMMY has been hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive.
OTHER CONCERNS, OTHER BUSINESS
Clark also expressed her concerns that the city has not received word whether it will be reimbursed with FEMA funds for the ice storm damage. The cost of cleanup from the October storm is approximately $7 million.
“Our fire chief told us that this is the longest he’s ever seen it take,” Clark said. “We’re not taking that as a good sign.”
The council adopted its consent agenda unanimously, which included $1 million for a business and nonprofit relief grant program and a land deal for the proposed indoor aquatic and multisport facility.
