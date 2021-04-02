Mayor Breea Clark rolled back capacity restrictions for businesses from 50% to 75% Friday, the City of Norman announced.
The proclamation is effective immediately and includes bars, restaurants, gyms, indoor gatherings and sporting events, a news release states.
“This is welcome news for our local businesses,” Norman Chamber of Commerce President Scott Martin told The Transcript. “Their hard work and perseverance has paid off. The extra capacity will make a significant positive impact on their ability to operate and survive as they recover, and move into the new economic reality.”
The city's mask mandate remains in place, the release states.
Clark's decision was based on an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations and reduced daily new cases of the virus, the statement shows.
Increased capacity also comes with a contingency that business owners continue to frequently clean surfaces like tables, chairs and door handles using cleaners “that have been shown effective at eliminating or killing COVID-19,” the release states.
The proclamation keeps intact the requirement to ensure social distancing in businesses.
Oklahoma City's capacity restrictions on businesses expired in November, but its mask mandate remains in place. Moore does not have capacity restrictions and has followed Gov. Kevin Stitt's orders.
Clark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
