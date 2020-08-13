In a meeting with bars and restaurants hosted by the Campus Corner Association and Mayor Breea Clark, concerns about returning University of Oklahoma students and potential spread of the coronavirus drove a discussion about mitigating the pandemic in Norman.
Clark deliberated with owners and managers Thursday morning regarding additional restrictions and enforcement of the city’s mask ordinance. Among those discussed was restricting hours of operation, an escalating fee schedule for those who don’t follow the existing mask policy and how to seat groups of 10 or more.
Clark pointed out more than 20,000 students will return to campus and be ready to celebrate upcoming football games as she balances the risks of the virus spread.
“We know the students here in Norman are vital to the local economy and managing COVID-19 is vital to keeping our businesses open,” Clark said.
The City Council’s mandatory mask ordinance included a limit to capacity in bars through seating tables 6 feet apart and closing standing- room settings or dance floors.
Based on reports she has received and personal observation in bars, Clark said said not every establishment is enforcing the mask and capacity restrictions.
Several owners and managers begged Clark to consider that a cut in hours for bars means they will close due to a lack of customers. Patrons will be forced to go elsewhere but still spread the virus.
Joe Bendetti with Logie’s on the Corner said policies effectively closing bars in Norman would shift the disease to house parties or to another city.
“You’re going to have the same amount of problems at house parties, the same amount of problems when you push this sand to the other side of the sandbox ... they’re not going to stay home,” Bendetti said. “The problem goes to the next community. They go to other places. A place that wasn’t busy now gets busy. A restaurant becomes a bar.”
Bendetti said he was in favor of “playing by the rules.” The city can make “that decision on who isn’t ... but closing early is sort of a death sentence.”
Clark said she appreciated his analogy of the sandbox.
“I wrestle with that too ... I worry that it would even help, but I feel like sitting back and wondering if it will work,” she said. “‘We’re just going to see how that plays out’ is kind of irresponsible on our part as well.”
Some bar owners asked Clark to design policies that would “help us so we don’t all close down, and the violators are the ones who are closed or dealt with in some way shape or form,” an owner on the call said.
Discussion included a “three-strikes-and-you’re-out” citation schedule.
Clark also asked Police Chief Kevin Foster about increasing enforcement.
“We normally, when we have some time — a lot of our guys run call to call, but we try to get down on Campus Corner, particularly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and walk through some of these bars to be present and encourage people to do the right thing,” Foster said. “They’ve got a lot to do already. We’re spread thin already to try to station someone at Campus Corner or on Main Street and some on each side of town is just overwhelming for us.”
Owners provided feedback on possible policies for issues such as fraternal housemates who want seating for 15 people. Those who claim to live in a large house together and want seating could be required to make reservations to ensure seating away from the rest of the bar or restaurant dining room, Clark suggested.
Other options to control the spread included regulating off-campus tailgating during games.
“Game day is a whole other beast,” she said. “Right now, I’m focusing on regular operations. I am having regular meetings about alternatives to tailgating, and that’s still being fleshed out. Luckily, the first game isn’t scheduled until late September. … We are having conversations about how to operate safely on game day, and those are continuing to evolve, but because we are starting so early I’m confident that we won’t get caught off guard, but now we’re back to this step (regular bar operations) of making sure our numbers don’t spike.”
While no decisions were made during the discussion with bar and restaurant owners, Clark said she does not intend to close bars at this time but continues to explore their feedback.
Clark thanked those who attended for their feedback and reassured owners she would continue to explore a pathway to keep businesses open.
“I was elected to lead,” she said. “I’m trying to lead us in the safest way possible with keeping the clear economic driver that is the university and their young people here. There are no easy answers. There’s just not, but if we work together I think that’s going to be the best solution, and I want to thank you all for making time to be on this call today.”
