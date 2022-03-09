Mayor Breea Clark says she will formally join residents who resist the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s plans to expand toll roads in Norman.
Clark announced at the city council meeting Tuesday she has asked staff to draft a resolution opposing construction of OTA’s turnpike expansion in the eastern half of Norman. The turnpike authority has announced it plans to build a toll road connecting Moore and Norman with Oklahoma City and extend the Kickapoo Turnpike through this part of the city.
Residents have organized social media pages, town hall meetings and plan to organize resistance to the turnpike authority’s $5 billion, 15-year expansion across the state. Local state lawmakers attempted Monday to amend the bill giving OTA jurisdiction in the proposed construction sites, but the plan but it failed to win support.
“I am not giving up at this point, and I don’t think Norman residents should either,” Clark said during the meeting. “This is an issue that has not just united our council, but our county and our state delegation. Regardless if we could have a fortune teller to tell us 50 years from now that this was the best thing to happen in Norman. How it was rolled out is reprehensible. People are traumatized over this.”
Clark said she spent an hour on the phone with Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz and planned to speak more on her thoughts regarding the turnpike plans. She called it the “poorest rollout I’ve ever seen for such a life-changing project that will impact hundreds of our residents.”
Clark’s announcement of the resolution request echoed Ward 7 Stephen Holman’s suggestion to approve a resolution to stand with residents who oppose it, as the council did in 1999.
“The city council passed a resolution stating their stance on a proposed outer loop at the time that had been discussed in the 90s,” Holman said. “The council, after meetings and public feedback, passed a resolution in 1999 opposing any construction around the highway loop of Norman, specifically in east Norman.”
While not legally binding, Holman said he believed it does help “build a case for residents that want to fight this, that their city government is aware and supports their stance.”
Other councilors echoed their concerns and those of residents in their wards where the toll roads will be located.
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello said the council and city staff are working hard to get as much information as possible.
“There are a lot of unknowns right now and rest assured that we are working as a council on your behalf to get as much information out there as possible,” Tortorello said. “We’re meeting with state representatives, ODOT [Oklahoma Department of Transportation], OTA to get as much information as possible. I am in awe of the work that the community is doing, sharing data. This is the way Norman is. This is the way we do things. I’m just proud of what we’re seeing so far.”
Tortorello announced he would hold Facebook live on his council ward page Thursday night to provide updates and would do so every week or every other week.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock said he hopes residents in his ward know he supports them. The toll road will run along Indian Hills Road in Peacock’s ward.
“It’s not just Ward 5 that’s affected,” Peacock said. “I’ve heard a lot of the concerns from my constituents, and I just want to say that I hear you, we hear you, and we are looking at every available opportunity and option to see what we can do to impact this thing. Just know that we’re trying to work for you.”
Officials from the turnpike authority will be present to the council during a study session on March 29, staff said.