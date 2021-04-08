Mayor Breea Clark has decided against calling a special election for the Ward 2 vacancy, she told The Transcript Thursday.
The seat is empty after newly-elected Matt McGarry resigned weeks after the Feb. 2021 election to accept a position at an Ivy League institution, The Transcript reported.
Available dates for a special election are in September or November, with the regularly scheduled election just around the corner in Feb. 2022.
Clark said that option is not a timely one.
“The election is too far away, so that is not on the table,” Clark said. “I plan to utilize the committee appointment process after it has been cleaned up and formalized, which we are working quickly to do.”
The council-led Oversight Committee is scheduled Thursday to discuss council vacancies and possible changes in policy.
Following the death of newly-elected Ward 2 David Perry in August 2020, Clark organized a committee to recommend a replacement.
Despite a 3-2 recommendation of Sean Boyd, some on the committee had buyer's remorse and asked councilors to block their own pick, The Transcript reported.
At the time, Ward 4 Lee Hall said that residents contacted her to protest the appointment. Supporters of Unite Norman, a group that formed to recall several councilors and the mayor last summer, urged the council to “respect the process” of the committee's initial decision as an irrevocable action. The council 6-2 voted against the appointment, with Clark and Ward 8 Matt Peacock voting yes, The Transcript reported.
Clark appointed former Ward 2 Councilor Joe Carter with unanimous council approval to serve until the special election in February.
Now, a Unite Norman-backed candidate says he is willing to fill the Ward 2 seat he lost during the February 2021 election.
Jay Wendorff grabbed 42.27% of the votes against Matt McGarry's 51.3% in the race for City Council Ward 2 in the February 2021 election. John Argo obtained 5.24% of the vote.
McGarry’s resignation started the countdown to 60 days, or May 18, by which Clark must appoint an interim councilor or call for a special election.
“I would be interested in that if they are going to appoint someone,” Wendorff said.
Despite a full schedule, he said he remains “very passionate about this city.”
“I'm passionate about all the things we're trying to do, and the things I hoped we would do and move forward,” he said.
Wendorff agreed that a special election was too close to the regularly scheduled one.
“If you're in there by November, gosh you'd have to turn right around and start campaigning again for the next term,” he said.
Unite Norman would rather see Wendorff picked for the vacancy without delay. Founder Sassan Moghadam said appointing someone who won nearly 50% of the vote would seem appropriate given the circumstances. He pointed to the last time a committee appointment failed.
“It's not something we're shoving down anyone's throat, but it's simply who 42% of people in that ward voted for,” Moghadam said. “It just makes more sense rather than to go through another committee.”
Argo told The Transcript he would be willing to campaign for the seat, or if a committee was the chosen method, that he would apply.
He agreed that if Clark were to appoint without a committee, Wendorff should be chosen.
“You can’t get anyone with more votes than Wendorff,” he said.
