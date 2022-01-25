Some new initiatives that have won candidate support came to light during a mayoral debate Monday night, including the reprisal of a controversial sports and events arena and casino partnerships to help end homelessness.
Five mayoral candidates responded to questions by the Norman Chamber of Commerce during a forum Monday in one of the last debates before the municipal election. Mayor Breea Clark will face Dr. Nicole Kish, “Midway” Bob Thompson, Larry Heikkila, and Alice Stephensen-Leuck on February 8.
Questions probed candidates’ plans to boost economic growth, improve relations between the city and businesses and plans to address homelessness, police funding and the city’s recent string of lawsuits.
The Arena
Answers revealed some surprising causes candidates intend to support including the controversial University North Park sports and events area.
Larry Heikkila, who is the chair of the Cleveland County Budget Board and is a trustee of the Industrial Authority of Cleveland County said “tomorrow” the authority, said he will get started on plans for the arena.
“We are starting on the process tomorrow,” he said. “We’re looking at people who are going to manage it, we are going to work with the university, the city — we’ll do everything we can to put that in, which is for me the realization of a dream.”
Heikkila said the arena is part of his aim to grow sales tax revenue through tourism, businesses and the jobs that come with them to Norman.
The Oklahoma University Foundation sought tax incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018 to build it. The project was met with resistance from council and ended up in court after former OU general counsel Fred Gipson filed a 2018 lawsuit to force the foundation to hand over numerous records he alleged were subject to the state open records act. The parties settled.
The foundation withdrew its request in July 2018, which prevented the council from voting on the project and protected it for future council consideration. Then-spokesman for the foundation Chip Carter said the foundation agreed not to pursue tax incentives. Attorney for the foundation Sean Rieger said it was withdrawn due to lack of council support.
Heikkila is not the only candidate to mention working with the county and the OU Foundation. Candidate for Ward 8 Scott Dixon also approves of building the arena when he said he wanted to “work with [Cleveland] County and the OU Foundation to build the arena in UNP to truly transform that area into a destination entertainment area.”
Thompson said voters should decide whether or not an arena is the right choice for Norman.
“Any time we invest our public dollars in private concerns, we owe it to our public that the outcomes they seek are going to be measurable,” he said.
As Chairman of the Charter Review Commission, Thompson reported to the council that the commission considered a recommendation to change the charter to require a vote of the public on tax increment districts exceeding $5 million.
Clark said she was excited “to see what we can do with the University North Park area,” but did not mention the arena.
Economic development, job retention
Thompson supports the idea of districts such as those found in Oklahoma City to attract business and keep young professionals in Norman, especially those who graduate from the university. The metro is home to Bricktown, two arts districts called the Paseo and the Plaza, and Midtown is a third retail and tourism district in Oklahoma City.
Clark was concerned about the city’s emphasis on retail and wanted diversify with support for tourism drivers like events and “things to do.”
“We do need more things for young people to do,” Clark said. “I do think we need a new district. During festivals, people flock to Norman. I’m excited to see that continue. Let’s keep doing what we’re good at.”
She also stated that OU is an “asset” and that she hopes to see a partnership with businesses in Norman offer internships to help retain graduates. Clark also wants more funding for the Norman Economic Development Coalition to attract more business to the city.
Kish insisted nothing in Norman would grow until the city properly funds its public safety department and that the city needs to make it easier to do business via cutting “the red tape” of excessive permits and fees.
Heikkila said it was time for Norman to better compete with Moore, which offers an “easy” permitting process and lower fees.
Homelessness
Candidates often spoke of the impact on unhoused people to businesses. Leuck said she wanted to see Riverwind Casino “step up” and partner with the city because the homeless are attracted to casinos.
Kish said helping businesses deal with homelessness was difficult because the city does not have enough officers to work on enforcement of city codes. She said many do not want help. The department has eight fewer authorized positions than in June 2020 after the council reallocated $865,000 from the department’s proposed budget increase to other programs.
Clark said she supports long term solutions like affordable housing — a must for a housing-first approach — but the housing does not exist. Affordable housing would also help young university graduates in Norman, she said.
Heikkila and Thompson said it would be important to identify those who can be helped and work with state and county partners on the issue.
Policing
The chamber asked candidates what they would do to fully staff the police department. The chamber has issued a call to voters to support public safety in a digital and text message campaign.
Kish said it would be her number one priority. She suggested that civil asset forfeiture funds might be explored to boost retention and new hire bonuses.
Heikkila said Norman must offer competitive pay and claimed the city currently offers “8-9% less” for officers than other cities.
While all candidates said they supported fully staffing the department, Clark said departments “all over the nation” struggle to attract candidates and that measures to recruit high-quality personnel would be important as the city looks at police funding.