Mayor Breea Clark's relaxed order allows non-essential retail to offer delivery and it may spare some businesses on the brink of collapse, local advocates say.
Her amended COVID-19 order released Wednesday, April 8 allows shops to do business, but no contact with customers is allowed. Merchants can transact online or over phone and goods must be delivered.
A survey released in late March by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimated one in four businesses in America were closed but also predicted 40% more merchants would shutter in the coming weeks. One in four reported they could survive less than two months before collapse, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Neil Bradley told National Public Radio on April 9.
Locally it isn't much better, says Norman Chamber of Commerce Director Scott Martin.
“I would say we're on the cusp of some dire straits,” he said. “I don't want to suggest or project mass closures, but small businesses often operate on the margins. It's not easy in the good times, let alone in a time like this. It is a struggle. It's a big time struggle.”
Approximately 30% of hotels in Norman are closed, according to Visit Norman Director Dan Schemm.
The loss of traffic with canceled festivals and University of Oklahoma events will likely devastate businesses who depend on the surge in profits to carry them through the year, several business owners told The Transcript last week.
Owner of the Clothing Bar Amanda Clark and Gina Mitchell of Mitchell's Jewelry are grateful for the relaxed order.
“Now what we are trying to do with to the best of our ability is use social media, Instagram,” Clark said. The store does not have a website, something less relevant where customers try on the product before making a purchase.
“I myself and my employees are trying on clothes, trying to show what's in and new and people have fortunately been pretty responsive to that,” Clark said.
Much of the merchandise they're selling are small purchases, but it's enough to give them hope.
“It's about 10 percent of the normal business we do, I would say but it's customers trying to support us, I think and we really appreciate it,” she said.
The pandemic has hit Mitchell's Jewelry during a time when it sees an uptick in sales. April is their annual spring diamond promotion month and with Mother's Day around the corner and graduation, it's usually a busy time. Gina Mitchell said they too are leveraging social media and their e-commerce site.
“We have really optimized social media by putting prices on everything where before we just show this as, 'this is something cute.' Now with the price, people can decide if they want that or for their sister's birthday next week,” Mitchell said as she headed out to drop off a watch. “We are so grateful that people are paying attention to that.”
HELP ON THE WAY
The order could help level the playing field when it comes to essential businesses like Walmart and Target which remain open because they sell groceries.
“Your mom and pops, locally owned and managed retailers are the ones who are taking the biggest hit,” Martin said.
Both Mitchell and Clark have applied for the Payroll Protection Program and relief in the $2.2 trillion-dollar Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. It passed March 27 and it is the largest federal response in the nation's history.
“I have a great accountant that helped me locally and then our bank, formerly Republic Bank, now Armstrong Bank has helped me through this process,” Clark said. “They've been great to kind of hold my hand and help me through this process.”
“Our bankers weren't waiting for us to come to them,” Mitchell said. “They were contacting us saying, 'what can we do to help?'”
Funds have not yet come through, but the relief of knowing they qualify has eased their minds, both said.
President Donald Trump has asked Congress to come up with an additional $250 billion for the PPP.
Martin is hopeful it will pass. He has continued to participate in videoconferences with state and national chamber of commerce and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole.
“The Senate may be taking that up today,” he said on Thursday. “There's also been preliminary discussions on a phase four relief program and the initial talks I've heard is that could be initially focused on infrastructure projects.”
THE ORDER
The change in Clark's order was in part due to Martin's advocacy and local business owners who begged not to be shut down. Norman was the first city to close non-essential businesses and restrict essentials.
“We've been talking with the mayor and other city staff all along trying to help encourage sensible regulation that encourages safe practices,” Martin said. “We've also been advocating for business because we don't want to completely shut down the local economy. I've appreciated where she's (Clark) been able to implement some sensible regulation. It's been very helpful. It's certainly been very responsive to our members.”
Clark's orders have followed stricter guidelines to define a non-essential business than the Oklahoma Department of Commerce (ODC) guidelines. Norman relies on the Department of Homeland Security's critical infrastructure definitions. The ODC developed its definitions in conjunction with the governor's office.
Stitt's order allows most retail stores including hobby and clothing stores if these enforce social distancing and other options such as curbside pick up or delivery. Those businesses can still remain open unless cities take restrictions a step further.
“Our order is more restrictive, designating some of these same retailers as “non-essential” instead of “essential” but now we are allowing them to operate provide certain requirements are met,” Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker said. “Under the Governor’s order, they could remain open and provide delivery options. In Norman, they are remaining closed to the public, but are now allowed to arrange for delivery at a residence or by mail.”
Clark defended the move to tighten controls over businesses as the city grapples with the spread of the virus in the state's third largest city and where 14 have died from COVID-19.
“We recognize our order is more restrictive than the Governor's,” Clark said in a message to The Transcript. “We didn't implement it with the intent to hurt businesses; we did it to protect people. Yesterday's (Wednesday's) amendments were designed to allow retail businesses deemed essential by the Governor but non-essential by Norman to continue to operate in our city, but in a way that will protect both their employees and the customers.”
Feedback from residents and business owners was a factor in her decision, in addition to public health officials, she said.
“I signed this new proclamation with the goal of boosting our local economy and supporting small businesses without sacrificing the safety of our residents,” Clark said.
Schemm urged the public to support their local businesses as much as possible.
"We need them here when we come out on the other side of this," Schemm said. "It's important that we get out and support them."
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
