To celebrate the 2020 National Minority Enterprise Development Week, the REI Native American Business Center will institute a “Buy MBE Day” in Oklahoma.
On Saturday the Oklahoma Center will team up with the national network of Minority Business Development Agency Business and Specialty Centers across the U.S. in demonstrating support for the minority business community, according to a news release.
The effort was launched with the intention of encouraging commercial and government buyers to purchase goods and services from minority-owned businesses within their community. Buy MBE Day establishes a platform for creating awareness of the economic and quality of life contributions from minority firms, the release said.
Lesa Steele, program coordinator for the MBDA Business Center said in the release that they are proud of the businesses they serve in the state and the efforts to expand access to capital contracts and markets.
“We’re gearing up for Buy MBE Day to do all we can to help promote and commemorate the day throughout our community and inspire others to spend more dollars with our local minority-owned businesses,” Steele said in the release.
Steele said for “Buy MBE Day,” they are focusing on doing everything they can to promote the day within the community and motivate others to spend more with local minority-owned businesses.
According to the release, the inaugural awareness campaign launches on the final day of MED Week, a national observance by presidential proclamation, whose week-long events feature award presentations, industry sessions and networking in a dynamic virtual environment.
Joining forces with the national network of MBDA Business Centers and Specialty Centers, the Oklahoma Center will promote minority-owned firms and aid in addressing the impacts of business and economic hardships that have been brought upon them due to the COVID-19.
More information about the “Buy MBE Day 2020” national initiative can be found at MBDA.gov/BuyMBEDay
