The renovations of McKinley and Monroe elementary schools will be the first to receive a green light following the passage of the 2023 bond issue.
In April, voters passed a $354 million bond proposal that addressed a wishlist for new construction and remodeling projects throughout the district.
Parts of that bond will go into two projects approved by the Norman Public Schools Board of Education Monday night.
The Monroe project will cost $12,105,000 and the McKinley project $9,880,000.
Monroe additions will include a classroom wing with five new classrooms and a STEAM room addition with two new classrooms.
The school will also upgrade its current facilities, including renovations to include a library enclosure. It will update its workroom, restrooms, ceiling and skylights, millwork, and the district will install a stage that is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
“It’s all ADA accessible to give students access to the playgrounds, which I know has been a concern thus far,” said Alison Acker of CWA Group. “With this, we’ve been able to tie in materials and allow each addition to have its own aesthetic, but tie it together to the original school concept.”
She said Monroe is still being worked on from the 2019 bond, but construction will wrap up by December.
“We’re not having to build a temporary wall that we’re just gonna have to tear down. We’re able to seamlessly flow from 2019 into 2023, which is great,” she said.
Justin Milner, district associate superintendent and chief operating officer, said the district will save money by keeping up construction structures from the 2019 bond to transition into the construction of the 2023 bond.
“We’ve shared during our community presentations for the 2023 bond the cost savings with not putting in temporary walls and other construction that we would only demo later on,” said Milner.
He said the Monroe and McKinley projects were specifically chosen to green light first because the district could save money by reusing these structures, rather than tearing them down just to rebuild later.
Currently, Monroe has an open-style library which will change when the project is complete.
“Bringing restrooms up to ADA code include closing the library to meet the district standards for noise and offer teaching opportunities within the library,” said Acker.
McKinley additions will include a classroom addition, a STEAM room addition, multi-user restrooms, and a breezeway connection corridor.
Renovations will include ceiling and millwork upgrades, ceiling upgrades, ADA restroom upgrades, conference room/classroom, and an ADA-compliant stage access structure.
The parking lots at both sites will also be resurfaced.
Acker said she hopes to prepare the project for bidding by the late fall so the district can start construction by next spring.
Milner said the bid-tabulation will be brought to the district by January or February.
