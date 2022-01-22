Since 1972, Meals on Wheels has provided more than just a meal to the ill, disabled and elderly residents of Norman.
Meals on Wheels of Norman, a United Way of Norman agency, began in 1972 after cofounders Tedo Prickett and June Morgan saw a need for homebound seniors to receive nutritious meals. The meals were prepared by the University of Oklahoma until 1982, when preparations moved to Norman Regional Health Systems to better provide specialized diets.
Today, Meals on Wheels delivers more than 300 meals daily within the Norman city limits and 25 meals to the Little Axe Community Center. In 2021 alone, 91,958 meals were delivered to 934 seniors.
Lynn Haynes, Executive director of Meals on Wheels Norman, said they have provided more than 2.3 million meals, but what they provide goes beyond feeding clients. After 25 years with the agency, she said the level of growth she has seen in that time has been astonishing.
“So many have relationships with our volunteers, and for a lot of clients, that’s the only person they see in a day,” Haynes said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further isolated that portion of the community, and the agency saw their need increase considerably in 2020. The agency had a 300% increase in a two-month period, but fortunately the community stepped in to help, Haynes said.
Assistant Director Deana Nelson said the adaptations the pandemic brought required patience, which the volunteers have shown daily.
“The volunteers really make a difference because a lot of our clients can’t get out, even before the pandemic,” Nelson said.
“NPD helped out, and we just have all sorts of support,” Hanes said. “We made sure we were able to change over to contactless delivery.”
Haynes said they have found emergency situations while delivering meals in the past.
“Sometimes we have to call 911, sometimes we have to go check on someone if they’re not answering the door,” Haynes said. “When people’s family no longer lives close, it gives them kind of a peace of mind knowing we’re going to check on someone if they don’t pick up their meal.”
Haynes said Meals on Wheels is working to plan events throughout the year to commemorate the organization’s half-a-century milestone.
“Meals on Wheels is a wonderful way to see how community action makes a difference,” Haynes said.
More information on the mission of Meals on Wheels of Norman can be found at mealsonwheelsnorman.com