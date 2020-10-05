Meals on Wheels of Norman is now taking orders for its annual poinsettia sale that funds meals for ill, disabled and elderly residents.
A United Way of Norman Agency, Meals on Wheels of Norman provides meals, socialization and welfare check-ins for residents in need, and five poinsettia orders is enough to feed one client of the program for a week, according to the agency’s website.
Lynn Haynes, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, said clients are asked to pay for the meals according to their financial ability.
The meals, which are contracted through Normal Regional Hospital, cost $20,000 a month. Under 10% of their clients pay full price, with about 50% paying the .89 cent minimum or getting their meals for free.
“We have a sliding fee scale that ranges from .89 cents a meal to $6.88 a meal, and for those that can't afford the lowest price, we provide the meals for free,” Haynes said. “The way we can afford to do that is through writing grants and having special events like this to help cover the costs.”
Poinsettias are available in pink, white and red. Six-inch plants are $13, eight-inch plants are $25 and 10-inch plants are $35.
Lynn Haynes, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, hopes to make up for lost sales after the cancelation of the annual golf tournament earlier this year.
“We sell the plants to individuals and businesses, and free delivery is available for orders of 10 or more and home-bound individuals” Haynes said. “We also ask people if they would like to support our clients by purchasing a poinsettia that can be delivered directly to them, because for a lot of our people it’s the only Christmas gift they get, so we ask the community to help and do that.”
Summer McGuire, associate director of Meals on Wheels of Norman, expressed concern that the demand may not be as high as past years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are on target with where we were last year, but I am concerned as we come closer to November that we might have trouble selling the remainder,” McGuire said. “We ordered 2,000 so if we sell out then that would be super for us.”
Pick-up day is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds. McGuire said there are plans to keep everyone socially distanced and curbside pickup will be available for those who are interested.
To order and find out more information, visit the poinsettia sale page on the Meals on Wheels of Norman website at mealsonwheelsnorman.com/poinsettia-sale or call 321-7272.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
