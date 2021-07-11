Today, golfers will gather at The Trails Golf Club in Norman for a charity event to benefit the local Meals on Wheels.
After canceling its annual tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meals on Wheels Norman said organizers are excited to host it once again. The tournament starts at 8:30 a.m. today, with a breakfast buffet beginning at 7.
“Last year was a particularly hard year for Meals on Wheels. Starting in mid-March of last year when everyone was asked to stay at home, the number of new clients requesting our services grew over 300%, putting us at our maximum limit,” the organization said in a Facebook post. “We are proud to say, though, that we persevered and have found COVID-safe ways to deliver every day throughout the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, though, we were forced to cancel the golf scramble and silent auction for last year. This was a huge financial burden to our organization. We are really looking to the golf scramble this year to help make up lost revenue.”
Tournament prices range from $150 to $900, with proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels. The organization recruits volunteers to deliver meals to elderly, sick or disabled residents at their homes.
In addition to the golf tournament, the charity organization also will host a silent auction that is open to the public.
The silent auction has been open since June 14 and will close at 2 p.m. today after the golf tournament.
Payments and arrangements to pick up the auction packages must be made by Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels asks that auction winners contact its office at 321-7272 or by email at summer@mealsonwheelsnorman.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.