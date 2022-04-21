An attempt to mediate a small claims lawsuit between Mayor-elect Larry Heikkila and Lisa Meyer failed in court Thursday.
Meyer, who briefly worked on Heikkila’s campaign, corrected ethics reports for the mayor-elect. She alleges in her lawsuit that she billed $3,525 worth of labor, but donated the maximum amount of free campaign labor.
The state allows donations of goods and services known as in-kind contributions of up to $2,900, out of that sum.
She alleges in her lawsuit that Heikkila’s campaign owes her a remaining balance of $625 after she contributed the maximum amount on the invoice.
Heikkila has contested her credentials as a campaign finance professional and the amount owed. She filed a small claims lawsuit on March 14, The Transcript reported.
The two appeared for a hearing Thursday, but after an attempt to negotiate the matter of $625 in ethics report work Meyer alleges Heikkila owes, a new hearing was reset for 3 p.m. May 20.
Meyer, who says she joined the campaign Feb. 9 after the primary that left Heikkila to face incumbent Breea Clark, said it took her much longer to correct the ethics reports. She said she had to build the reports from “the ground up,” and that meant the number of hours climbed past the in-kind limit.
Meyer submitted a discounted rate to get the total amount billed under the $2,900, which added confusion to the amount owed, Heikkila’s affidavit stated.
His affidavit further said Meyer did not provide him a rate sheet when she volunteered for the campaign and questioned her credentials.
While Meyer told The Transcript Thursday afternoon that she did not initially submit a rate sheet, she did not realize the reports would require as much time as they did.
“I was thinking the most in-kind would be $750 or something like that,” she said.
Meyer said she submitted a discounted rate, but after speaking with officials at the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, realized it would be a violation. The rate of services or price of goods cannot be discounted, and the total amount owed can only be donated up to the $2,900 limit, she said. She then submitted an amended invoice for the $625.
A monthly fee for bookkeeping services of $250 was also in dispute, as well as whether or not a $300 charge per month would be charged following the April 5 election, Heikkila’s affidavit to the court shows.
Court exhibits in support of both Heikkila’s and Meyer’s statements to the court were not available late Thursday. Meyer performs bookkeeping services for ethics reporting and has served on campaigns since 2019. Meyer ran for county clerk in April 2020 and for Ward 5 in December 2020.
Heikkila’s attorney Kelly Lynn, who is also Norman city councilor for Ward 3, declined to comment.