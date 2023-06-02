Shannon Hanchett died of natural causes probably due to heart problems, according to a report released Friday by Oklahoma’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
A heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is listed as the probable cause of death for Hanchett.
The 38-year-old owner of the Cookie Cottage in Norman died inside the Cleveland County Detention Center in December.
“No fatal trauma is present,” states the summary report signed by Medical Examiner Lisa Barton.
Hanchett was found dead in her jail cell on Dec. 8, 12 days after Norman police arrested her on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.
Bodycam footage of Hanchett’s arrest went viral. The video shows the Okie Baking Co. owner and mother of two interacting with Norman police at an AT&T store.
“Hi, are you Shannon?” an officer asks about 30 seconds into the footage.
Hanchett expressed concern for her children to police.
Police agreed to check on the welfare of her children but Hanchett called 911 twice, despite the officer’s orders not to do so.
“Shannon, you’re under arrest,” the officer says.
“I’m not under arrest,” Hanchett says.
About 16 minutes into the video, the officer appears to pin down Hanchett and handcuffs her. She screams.
“Help me! He’s going to take my kids,” Hanchett screams.
She then seems to calm down somewhat.
“Will you take me to my house to do the welfare check?” Hanchett says.
Officers got her to her feet.
“No, I’m not leaving,” she says.
Ultimately, officers took Hanchett to a police vehicle.
“I’m fine,” she tells officers.
Officers told Hanchett they would check on her children.
Beds available
Beds for mental health patients in Cleveland County were available the night she was arrested and taken to jail, a state mental health official told The Transcript in mid-December.
When asked why Hanchett was taken to jail instead of mental health facility for evaluation, a police department spokesperson said Hanchett “did not meet criteria under state law for an involuntary protective custody detention.”
“When a person meets criteria for protective custody then they are provided resources for their specific situation,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Most often that includes a transport to a facility for further evaluation.”
Protestors took to the streets in concern for Hanchett’s treatment during the apparent mental health episode, followed by her death.
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a commonly inherited heart disease in which the thickened heart muscle may have trouble pumping blood.
The report lists several conditions contributing to Hanchett’s death. These include psychosis with auditory and visual hallucinations.
Hanchett was scheduled to have a mental health assessment at Griffin Memorial Hospital at 9 a.m. the day she died.
The medical examiner ruled other contributing factors include dehydration with a kidney condition called uremic azotemia, coronary artery (heart) disease, and fatty liver disease or hepatic steatosis.
Hanchett was determined to be dehydrated, stated an incident report obtained by The Transcript last December. Healthcare representatives contracted with Cleveland County Detention Center gave her Gatorade “and continued the order for twice daily to keep up the hydration,” the report stated.
Reached Friday, a spokesperson for the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail, declined to comment on the results of the autopsy report.
Commented
