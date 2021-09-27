With the focus mainly on COVID-19 vaccinations, medical professionals don’t want Oklahomans to forget about another important vaccine going into the fall season: the flu vaccine.
Each year, the flu presents medical challenges to high risk individuals, but during the COVID pandemic, contracting the flu could pose much more serious complications than in years past, experts said.
“The flu shot is particularly important for at-risk populations who may experience the potentially serious complications of influenza," Dr. Fauzia Khan, director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health Immunization Service in a press release. "CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends that everyone six months of age and older should get the flu shot every season with rare exception."
The State Department of Health states children are a top priority in getting them the flu shot. This is different from the COVID vaccine, where children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive it.
According to the Department, children are the most at risk to get sick from the flu, which is why the department is providing shots to children at no cost.
“The CDC’s Vaccines for Children program supplies flu shots at no cost to Oklahoma children age 18 and under who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid (SoonerCare), or American Indian/Alaska Native,” the department said in a release. “VFC is a federally funded program that provides vaccines at no cost to children who might not otherwise get the shot due to inability to pay. VFC flu shots are available at specific providers and community partner locations across the state, including Oklahoma’s 68 county health departments and the state’s fleet of Mobile Wellness Units.”
Shots can be received by appointment at county health departments, OSDH said.
The department also urges people 65 years and older, those with certain chronic health conditions and pregnant women to get a flu shot by the end of October.
Norman residents can get a flu vaccine at several locations including Walgreens on Porter Avenue, Main Street and 12th Avenue free of charge with most insurance or government assistance. Shots can be received at all CVS Pharmacies in Norman as well, according to the company's website.
Local pharmacies such as Sooner Pharmacy on Lindsey St. also offer flu vaccinations.