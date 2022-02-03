The Medieval Fair will host a talk with Jacob Lackner about Benjamin of Tudela, a world traveler who beat Marco Polo to the East by a hundred years, from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. today on Zoom.
The event is co-sponsored by the University of Oklahoma Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies and made possible in part by a grant from the Norman Arts Council Hotel Tax Grant Program.
To join the event, visit bit.ly/3ojKfpO or bit.ly/3GtF9xc.
Also, the Medieval Fair Ball has been moved from Saturday to April 16. More details and link to tickets will be coming soon to Facebook and online. For more information, visit bit.ly/3gin8aJ.
In addition, cast rehearsal for Sunday has been moved to Zoom.
— Submitted Content