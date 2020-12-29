The Medieval Fair Department announced that they will host a food to go event at Reaves Park the same weekend as a virtual Medieval Fair, which will April 9-11.
Additionally, the department said residents wanting to make donations by Thursday can do so at tinyurl.com/ybzwyrxv.
The deadline for submitting artwork for the fair's 2021 poster and T-shirts has been extended to Jan. 4. Entries can be emailed to medievalfair@ou.edu. The winning artist will receive a $250 honorarium.
Residents also are welcome to submit poster ideas for artists on the group's Facebook page, The Medieval Fair of Norman.
Professor Joyce Coleman, Rudolph C. Bambas Professor of Medieval English Literature & Culture and Director of the OU Center for Medieval & Renaissance Studies, will present "J.R.R. Tolkien's Medieval Mythology" during the group's first lecture of the year. Invites for the Zoom event will arrive via email.
