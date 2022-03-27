Norman’s Medieval Fair is back big this year, two years after COVID-19 forced the festival to go fully or mostly virtual.
The 45th annual free fair will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 1-3 at Reaves Park in Norman. It will feature 175 vendors, including 31 food trucks and three local breweries: 405 Brewing Company, Lazy Circles Brewing and Beer Is Good Brewing Company.
Medieval Fair program coordinator Ann Marie Eckart said she is excited about “seeing all the people that are like family that we haven’t seen in years.”
While the past two years were hard on the Medieval Fair, fair assistant casting director Dennis Cody Clark said 2020 and 2021 allowed organizers to experiment with new ways to bring the fair to people.
“It was a learning experience for all of us, and we are excited to find ways to apply what we have learned to future endeavors. That aside, the past two years have assured that this year’s fair will be perhaps just a bit more special than any fair for the last several years,” Clark said.
This is the first year beer is allowed at the event due to a city rules change.
Veronica Tracy, recreation manager for the Norman parks department, said the city of Norman passed a resolution in 1987 prohibiting the distribution or sale of alcoholic beverages at public parks, with a few exemptions. Reaves Park was added to that list on Sept. 8, 2020.
Eckart said brewing companies will use standard precautions in selling alcohol to attendees, including limiting the number of sales per person at one time and not selling to intoxicated attendees.
With breweries added this year, improvisation director Jay Edwards is interested in seeing more local businesses take part in the fair, “especially in how they customize for the medieval theme. I hope that everyone drinks responsibly and shows respect to everyone else at the fair.”
Camel rides, an educational petting zoo, Birds of Prey, jousting, the Society for Creative Anachronism, the Arthurian Order of Avalon, the Medieval Society from the University of Central Oklahoma, mermaids, pirates and the human combat chess match will return to the festival. Eight new food vendors and 20 to 30 new artists will join them, Eckart said.
Eckart said fair cast members have been rehearsing since October.
Clark said he helps teach the fair court and street performers how to best perform their roles in the Medieval setting. This year, an estimated 100 people total will perform.
Clark said he attended the first fair in 1977, then was a performer in 1978-1979. When he returned to Norman in the mid-80s, he performed and volunteered.
“I most enjoy seeing the smiles and looks of wonderment on so many patrons who get completely caught up in the atmosphere of the fair,” he said.
Clark said preparing actors to be performers is a blessing for him.
“It is fulfilling in three distinct ways: it enriches the experience of the performers, who then enrich the experiences of the patrons, and all of this enriches my own sense of purpose,” he said.
Edwards said he has been involved in the fair since he was a child, when his older sister involved him in human chess game performances.
“The fair has been a major event in Norman for generations. Every time I go, there’s a mix of nostalgia, tradition and new experiences that begin new traditions,” he said. “I’m glad that I get to help the fair cast create an immersive world that patrons can experience and feel uplifted.”
Eckart said people may bring their dogs to the fair if they are leashed and have rabies tags visible or proof of vaccinations available.
Eckart said a couple hundred people volunteer leading up to the event, with planning taking 18 months. During the fair, close to 600 people will volunteer. However, volunteer slots still are available at bit.ly/381T0iV.
She said she enjoys “the amazing people that I work with and the support that we get from our community members,” which creates a sense of family and camaraderie. “It’s like a second family.”
“Most of my favorite memories were made at Medieval Fair. It’s an experience like no other,” Edwards said.
Edwards said he hopes fair goers will take responsibility to help each other remain healthy, since the pandemic is ongoing.
Parking for the fair will be available for $10 at Lloyd Noble Center, 2900 S. Jenkins Ave., and Constitution Street will be closed between Jenkins and Preble avenues.