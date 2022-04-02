For the first time since 2019, the Norman Medieval Fair is back in person at Reaves Park.
Traffic lined up down Jenkins as hundreds of people made their way to the event they’ve been unable to experience in person for three years.
Medieval Fair program coordinator Ann Marie Eckart says after the last two years of the event being a mix of virtual and in-person, it’s nice to finally be able to get back to a normal festival.
“It really does feel like the soul has been reborn and all of the dread has dropped away,“ Eckart said. “I’m seeing people out here smiling and laughing with their families and seeing friends they haven’t seen in thee years. It’s just like a giant family reunion both with the patrons and the vendors and performers.”
The last in person Medieval Fair was in 2019; as 2020 was fully virtual and 2021 had a live food event, vendors previously forced to adapt to selling their merchandise virtually made a strong showing at this year’s fair.
Michael Journigan, who has been a vendor at the Medieval Fair for 10 years, says he just happy to be able to get out of the house and see his customers again.
“Everybody was gracious enough to stay at home for COVID,“ Journigan said, “so it’s great to be back out to see all your people. Because the people who are here are regulars and like family. It’s good to see everybody out again.”
First time vendor Lisa Burton came to Norman on advice from friends at the Pennsylvania and Virginia Renaissance Fairs to sell her wood-fired pottery.
“We took a chance and right now I’m very happy we did,” she said. “It’s amazing — the people have been so nice and friendly so it’s been really lovely. I would happily come back — I think it’s beautiful, the people have been wonderful”
Despite construction at Reaves Park that caused Eckart to redo the layout of the event, she says she is happy with the way things turned out this year.
“I found out on March 1 that because of weather delays and supply chain issues, we weren’t going to have the area to the east and north,” Eckart said, “so I had to redo six months of work in the last month, but it’s working and I’m flabbergasted that we pulled it off.”