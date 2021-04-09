After months of preparation, the 2021 Medieval Fair will bring virtual entertainment and a food truck event to Norman this weekend.
For the first time in over four decades, the fair, which celebrates medieval and renaissance culture, will be online, with a simultaneous “Food-to-Go Spectacular” at Reaves Park. The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the Medieval Fair website, the “Medieval Fair Virtual Extravaganza” will stream live online to pair with the to-go food event, and will feature over a dozen acts, including jugglers and other skill showcases.
Medieval Fair Department Coordinator Ann Eckart said the department began planning for this year’s event shortly after the cancellation of last year’s fair due to COVID-19.
Food trucks set up at Reaves Park over the weekend will be Ye Old Meating Place, Totally Nutz Oklahoma, Scotsfare Heritage Meatpies, House of Douglas Bakery, Big G’s Ribs and Turkey Legs, Cutie Pies and more.
Virtual entertainment via livestream will include performances from Black Lips Bonnie Moffatt; Black Oak Shillelagh; Bob the Incredible Juggler; a birds of prey demonstration by Raptors Keep; Einini; Fugli; Society for Creative Anachronism; The Arthurian Order of Avalon; Triskelion; Tullamore; UCO Medieval Society and Zenobia, among others.
Online shopping for artisan-crafted medieval goods like hats, jewelry, leathers and art will be available on the department’s website at medievalfair.org.
Eckart said vendors and performers are excited for the chance to connect with their audiences again, even in an online capacity.
“They’re excited that they’re actually reaching a larger audience online than that might have just being here in person,” Eckart said. “Military personnel that lived in the area in the past and moved away now get to participate in the Medieval Fair.”
Eckart said the turnout of volunteer participation has exceeded expectation, with the City of Norman and the University of Oklahoma being supportive of the department efforts.
“We’re glad to be able to bring the first festival of Norman’s festival season to life,” Eckart said.
Eckart said she hopes the Medieval Fair’s to-go food offering is the start of a return to normalcy.
“As vaccines get rolled out, we’re going to have bigger events in Norman, and we’re thrilled to be the first step,” Eckart said.
