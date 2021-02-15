The Cleveland County Health Department is partnering with IMMYLabs and OU Health Services to host a mega vaccination clinic Feb. 22 at Norman’s Embassy Suites.
CCHD spokesperson Sara King said in a press release that this vaccine clinic will aim to provide approximately 10,000 Oklahomans with the prime dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Not only does this event allow us to rapidly administer a mass number of vaccines to those needing it most in our community, this is also a prime example of the wonderful partnership we have with IMMYLabs and OU Health Services," Jackie Kanak, regional director for District 6 County Health Departments, said in a press release.
Registration for the clinic opens 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 on the IMMYLab Portal at portal.immylabs.com/vaccine
According to the release, portions of the clinic will be reserved for school-based clients and those 65 and older who have had trouble scheduling an appointment in the past. After that, the remaining appointments will be made available to the eligible public.
Sean Bauman, CEO of IMMYLabs, said that he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to join forces and be a part of an event like this.
“[I]t’s historical and the most worthwhile effort of which any of us could be a part,” Bauman said in the release.
