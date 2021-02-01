Organized by state House Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus hosted a memorial on the steps of the state Capitol Monday in honor of the Oklahomans who have died from COVID-19.
Boxes of light lined the steps of the capitol as the memorial started with music from the University of Oklahoma Trombone Choir. A moment of silence took place in honor of the thousands of Oklahomans who have lost their life to COVID-19.
During the memorial, Bell said the amount of Oklahomans who have died from COVID-19 is heartbreaking. 3,564 Oklahomans have died from the virus as of Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“Tonight, we come together to pray for those who have died and the families and loved ones they have left behind,” Bell said during her speech. “We do so not as casual observers, but as fellow citizens who share in their grief and sorrow.”
Bell hosted the memorial to show those who have lost someone to COVID-19 that they are not alone, she said.
“I think in times of tragedy like this — especially an unexpected tragedy — it’s really important to take a moment to reflect on what we’ve lost,” she said. “I know how difficult that grieving process is, but it has to begin at some point. I was concerned that if we waited until the end of the pandemic, when we’re all back out and our lives have resumed, that we would miss this opportunity to come together.”
Bell said she wanted people to see that they are always on legislators’ minds whenever they are making decisions, and they want people to know they are seen and heard.
Rep. Mauree Turner, D-Oklahoma City, shared their story of losing a former principal to the virus.
“I’ve carried the weight of my principal, Mr. Cox,” Turner said. “Mr. Cox passed away last week due to COVID, and I think about how he really spurred my love of music like we got to share together tonight. He’s the reason I love Elvis Presley so much.”
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said most people likely know someone who has died from COVID-19. Provenzano said that her and her fellow colleagues share in the grief of everyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19.
“The first Oklahoman to pass away from COVID-19 worked at a church in my district,” Provenzano said. “He was a well-known and respected member of the community… It is for these Oklahomans that we come together tonight, and to honor their memory.”
The memorial was closed with a poem read by Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, and by Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, who sang Amazing Grace.
