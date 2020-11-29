Shavonne Evans’ family has a motto for their house: “When you come over the first time, you’re a guest. When you come over a second time, you’re family.”
That much was true for Chy’nessey Drennon, who became Evans’ mentee through Bridges of Norman. At first, Drennon was interested in learning more about real estate through Evans’ job as a realtor, but the relationship grew to Drennon celebrating holidays with Evans’ family and getting to know her mentor’s kids.
“It’s not like a mentorship, we’re really like a family,” Drennon said.
Bridges of Norman, which provides stable housing and support programs for Norman high school students, continuously seeks applicants to mentor students like Drennon, said Bianca Gordon, associate executive director at Bridges.
Gordon said she works to connect Bridges students like Drennon with volunteer mentors who can help students explore or pursue their goals and interests.
Evans and Drennon first met at a career fair, where they were paired up because of Evans’ experience in real estate and Drennon’s interest in the field. Evans eventually became Drennon’s mentor through Bridges, and they began their relationship.
Drennon and Evans’ relationship proves that mentorships can take many forms. While Evans has taken Drennon along to open houses or an inspection, she’s also passed along baby necessities to Drennon, who gave birth to her second child this year.
Sometimes, mentoring isn’t just “passing along words of wisdom,” Evans said — it’s helping make sure Drennon has a leg up.
“Being able to give her so many things…it’s not necessarily mentoring, if you will, but it’s just helping her not be able to spend money on these things,” Evans said.
Evans is the second mentor figure in Drennon’s life. When she first moved to Norman, Drennon said a teacher named Erin Knight helped her get through, assisting her with homework, connecting her with Bridges and sitting with her in the hospital while Drennon’s first child was born, she said.
With the help of presences like Bridges and Knight, Drennon graduated from high school in 2019, and is now attending Platt College in Oklahoma City. Bridges provided Drennon a place to stay where she wouldn’t be on her own, she said.
Drennon isn’t the only person who’s gotten a boost from mentoring relationships. Gordon said that students who are partnered with a mentor are more likely to graduate high school, participate in extracurricular activities, have better school attendance and eventually, become mentors themselves.
“I absolutely love that return on interest — you cannot beat what kind of impact that has just for that student and for others they can share their experiences and successes with,” Gordon said.
At this point in their relationship, Drennon said she feels like she can bring any issue to Evans. The two women’s children have bonded, and Drennon said she loves spending time around Evans’ kids. Drennon said she believes mentoring is “something that everyone should do.”
“(Evans) gives advice, like ‘leave certain people alone, they're not good for you’ — I've been doing that and my life has been a lot easier,” Drennon said. “(She gives) just life advice in general — I can come to her and talk about anything and she gives me what she thinks, her insight on it.”
Evans said she hopes that through their relationship, Drennon feels that she has a safe and judgement-free person to talk to, and said she wants Drennon to know she’s proud of her. Evans said she believes her relationship with Drennon will last for many, many years.
Becoming a mentor not only allowed Evans to help Drennon, but showed Evans both her own strength and her own privilege, she said. Evans said she’d encourage others to mentor because “every human being is worthy,” and deserves care and support.
“It will help you gain insight into yourself, (and) you get to watch this person feel more worthy, and you get to be part of their trajectory,” Evans said.
Bridges is a partner of Mentor Norman, an initiative that aims to connect individuals with local children for mentor relationships. Mentor Norman has more than 550 children waiting to be matched with mentors at a variety of local entities, from Bridges to Norman Public Schools.
Gordon said Bridges is always accepting mentor applications, and will likely have a training class for mentors in the spring. The organization is also taking applications for short term career coaches for students.
“I think the benefit of mentoring is that it removes obstacles to education and careers and jobs and school,” Gordon said, “and so the more mentor volunteers we have, the better, because that just multiplies the number of people within those networks for student success.”
Mentor Norman is partnered with Big Brother Big Sisters of Oklahoma, Bridges of Norman, Center for Children and Families, Community After School Program, Loveworks Leadership Inc., Norman Public Schools and Court Appointed Special Advocates for children. These organizations assess the need they have for mentors and share that need with Mentor Norman, which spreads the word.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.