Earlier this month, the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus recognized Rep. Annie Menz (D-Norman) for becoming the first Latin American woman to serve in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Menz follows Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan) who in 2020 became the first Latin American woman lawmaker elected in Oklahoma. Her district, 43, also covers parts of Norman.
Menz told The Transcript she felt prompted to get into politics because she noticed that few lawmakers and staffers shared her background.
“I worked on the staff side of the Legislature for many years, and I noticed there was a deficit of people that looked like me, not only in leadership positions, but in staff positions as well,” she said.
She has jumped on different opportunities to share her culture, including Hispanic Cultural Day on the Capitol, which she organized. The event took place on May 10, 2022, and it provided a space for lawmakers to celebrate the Latino community.
Menz grew up in west Oklahoma City, where she was raised by an Army father and an immigrant mother. She said she understands what it is like to feel uncomfortable and unrepresented.
“When you look around and you don’t see a role model that looks like you, you are obligated to become one. “That’s what I believe,” she said. “Minority groups, including the working poor, have not been afforded a seat at the table when it comes to policy-making.”
Garvin said her grandparents came from Mexico and her grandmother taught herself to speak English by reading a dictionary.
“Becoming a naturalized citizen of the United States was something that made her incredibly proud and was one of her greatest accomplishments,” she said. “Both of my grandparents were extremely patriotic and my grandpa was a veteran, having served in the United States Army during World War II.”
She said her grandparents lived a difficult life, but their sacrifices made it possible for Garvin to serve where she does.
“I will never forget walking into the Capitol to be sworn in as a state senator, looking at my dad and saying, ‘I wonder if grandma and grandpa are up there watching in shock because their journey to America resulted in their granddaughter being the first Latina ever elected to the Oklahoma State Legislature.’”
While Menz and Garvin represent two different parties, Garvin said that the two work together on what is in the best interest of the Oklahoma Latino population.
“I know she will serve passionately and I am hopeful that we can find common ground on policies that will benefit Oklahoma Latinos,” Garvin said.
She said she hopes Menz’s election, along with her own, will pave the way for greater representation among Latino and minority populations.
“I may be the first in Oklahoma history, and the first senator, and Annie Menz may be the first representative, but I am positive that we have started a new chapter for Latinas across our state and that we will see many more women who look like us being sworn into office in the near future,” Garvin said.
Both Menz and Garvin will serve on the bicameral Latino Caucus, which was established to focus on issues that impact the Latino population in Oklahoma, and is comprised of men, women and lawmakers from both parties who are seeking bipartisan solutions to address these issues.
“I decided to run, wanting to provide that space for people who are marginalized,” Menz said. “Growing up poor and brown in Oklahoma is something that a lot of people in my district share with me.
“I met a lot of people with the same background and upbringing that I have and I get to represent them on a whole different level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.