Oklahoma Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, was sworn in alone Tuesday after forgoing last week's larger ceremony due to COVID-related concerns.
Bell was sworn in for her second term on the House floor with only a Capitol photographer, a House staff member and Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in attendance to prevent contracting or possibly spreading COVID-19.
Her swearing in took place a week after the ceremonial swearing-in at the Capitol. After that event, one representative who was in attendance tested positive for COVID-19.
“I myself am immunocompromised — I have type 2 diabetes, which we know is a complicating factor for those who actually contract [COVID-19],” Bell said.
Another factor leading to her decision to swear in by herself was her husband’s job, she said.
“My husband is a nurse in Norman who actually treats COVID patients,” she said. “So, in addition to wanting to protect myself, I also wanted to make sure I was keeping the number of people I interact with small and protecting my colleagues here in the House.”
As an elected official, Bell said it is important for her to lead by example by practicing social distancing and mask wearing at all times.
“As a Democratic caucus we talk a lot about, and ‘talk the talk,’ on being safe when it comes to COVID, and for me it was really important to ‘walk that walk’ too,” Bell said. “We all have to make individual decisions, but just knowing the risk that I might be taking or putting other people under felt like it was best to do it in a more constrained way.”
Bell was sworn in by her constituent Balkman, who held her seat in the state House for three terms from 2000-2006.
“Once I realized or understood that we did not have to participate in the more ceremonial function and that we could ask somebody — either a notary or a judge — to swear us in, I immediately thought of Judge Balkman, not only because of the fact that he’s a judge …. but also having been a former member [of the House], I consider him a sort of mentor to me,” Bell said.
Balkman had been “very supportive” and “very helpful” to Bell throughout her first term as a state Representative, she said.
“I’m honored, truly honored,” Balkman said. “It’s amazing. I do a lot of swearing-ins for different county officers and others, but to be able to come back to the state Capitol and to the House of Representatives where I was and to have my state Representative ask me to [swear her in] is really an exciting experience.”
Moving forward, Bell said she is concerned about the session starting back up in February if it’s anything like the House’s previous session that got cut short. When the pandemic first hit Oklahoma, the House never mapped out a foolproof plan for how to deal with COVID-19 while in session, Bell said.
“The House and the Senate get to make their own decisions about how to best care for members and staff members who work there day in and day out,” Bell said. “House leadership hasn’t made decisions that I’m completely comfortable with, which is why I’ve taken certain precautions.”
Bell said she does not believe the pandemic will get any better through the winter, so she’s hoping the House will continue to add more precautions and guidelines for how sessions will be held amidst the pandemic. On Monday, Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, sent out a press release saying that the House will abide by Gov. Stitt’s mask policy for state buildings.
“I was very happy to see [McCall] sent out an email yesterday that said that we can provide more options to staff about working from home this winter and our staff will definitely be taking advantage of that off and on,” Bell said.
Although nobody knows what the virus will look like in February, Bell said she hopes to be at the Capitol wearing a mask, social distancing and doing whatever it takes to keep herself safe while being on the floor serving her constituents come February.
“Just like I want them to feel, I have to take my own personal concerns into consideration,” she said. “That doesn’t mean the work stops, it just means I have to be safe and think critically about how best to serve constituents while also keeping myself safe.”
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
