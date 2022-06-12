Gas prices continue to spike to record nationwide, and in the Oklahoma City metro, it’s upped the cost of doing business in Norman and changed driving habits.
As of Friday, gas prices in the metro average $4.64 a gallon, up 57 cents from a month ago and $1.92 from a year ago, according to AAA.
The record-high gas prices mean business owners and consumers pay more for their products. Food prices increased 10.1% year-over-year, and 11.9% for the at-home category 11.9%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics May Consumer Price Index.
This marks the first double-digit increase since 1981.
Experts say high gas prices are a result of global supply and demand, government spending and policy, hesitancy toward investment in oil production and capital discipline from publicly-traded companies like Exxon Mobil.
Shawn Steward, manager of AAA Public and Government Affairs, said the price of crude oil is an indicator of global economic conditions. Crude oil prices currently sit above $120 per barrel.
“That number is about double from where we were in August 2021,” Steward said. “Crude oil accounts for about 50-60% of the price of gasoline.”
Steward said sanctions taking Russia out of the global oil market is a big hit to supply. Russia accounts for about 10% of global petroleum production, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.
Robert Dauffenbach, senior associate dean of OU Price College of business, said a tight oil environment existed prior to the Ukrainian war. He added that the U.S. is in a multi-year period of low investment in oil and gas.
“When you’re out there pumping, the volume you have available in the future is going down, so you have to make continuous investments to keep the flow of oil going,” Dauffenbach said.
A consequence of reduced investments is a supply-constrained environment. History shows the “cure for high energy prices is high energy prices” because it promotes more development, pumping and general attention to such matters, Dauffenbach said.
Since the beginning of the conflict, Dauffenbach said there’s been a lack of increased investments in domestic production and activity to compensate.
As consumers wait for relief at the pump, the world’s largest publicly-traded oil companies like Chevron and Exxon Mobile are prioritizing safe profits, and getting more oil flowing could be a capital risk in a historically volatile market.
Time Magazine reports previous volatility means investors look for companies to prioritize shareholders instead of invest in new production.
“In those low price years, investors were hit very hard on the financial side,” Dauffenbach said. “Capital is kind of scared to get back into the industry. Once burned, twice cautious.”
While investors look for oil companies to pay off shareholders, the organization of petroleum exporting countries plans to increase supply this summer by around 50%.
Despite the announcement, fuel prices continue to rise. Dauffenbach said relief is unlikely this summer, citing no end in sight to Russia’s war on Ukraine, and China recovering from COVID shutdowns.
“They’re coming alive again, so that will increase demand for oil in China, which doesn’t produce much oil,” Dauffenbach. “I don’t see the demand side relenting much here in the near term, particularly if you’re talking about through August.”
Amy Cullifer of Amy Cakes, who caters for her business, said she had no choice but to adjust her pricing model to account for steep jumps in gas for her three delivery vans and ingredient expenditures.
Cullifer expects to spend more on gas during peak wedding season in the summer, but this year, it’s different. With 38 weddings this month, she’s regularly reminded of the high price at the pump.
“I have 20 weddings in the next 14 days all over the Oklahoma City metro, so we’re doing lots of traveling,” Cullifer said. “One of my vans uses a lot more gas because it’s refrigerated, so we are definitely feeling the effects of the gas prices. It’s kind of sad, because you have to pass it on to the consumer.”
And it’s more than just gas prices affecting Cullifer’s bottom line this year — the price of eggs is up 32.2% year-over-year, according to the BLS. Some business owners like Cullifer are seeing increases much higher than that.
Cullifer said she used to pay approximately $16 for 15 dozen eggs. She paid $60 for the same amount on her last order.
“It affects everything from [suppliers] getting the stuff to the grocery store. It adds to prices there, and so the gas prices are affecting everything,” Cullifer said.
As consumers increasingly see the impact on their gas budget, Steward said drivers can take some measures to cut some costs. She said they shouldn’t accelerate too much and stick to the speed limit.
“People like to push that a little bit, and you’re getting worse gas mileage than you would otherwise,” Steward said. “Also make sure your tires are properly aired up and that your car has a clean air filter. Those things are going to help your car operate more efficiently and get better gas mileage.”