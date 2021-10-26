Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - a few may become strong. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.