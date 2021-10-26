WASHINGTON — Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday announced its intention to open two new consulates, one in Oklahoma City and another in New Jersey.
The new consulates are being created to increase the capacity of the Mexican government’s consular network and deal with recent demographic changes in the Mexican community in the U.S.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said on Twitter that the city has over 106,000 residents of Mexican descent and that for years, community and elected leaders have pushed for a consulate, and "Today we are a big step closer!"
Holt, in response to a question about whether the new consulate would be on Capitol Hill, said "Probably premature to talk location when the intent to open in OKC was just announced hours ago, but that would be great!"
The Mexican consulate in Oklahoma City will become the second foreign consulate located in the state's capital behind the Guatemalan consulate, located in Northwest Expressway.
Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard aimed to reduce delays in consular procedures caused by the pandemic and increase the consular network's capacity to deal with recent demographic changes in the Mexican community in the U.S., according to the press release.
"The reassignment and adjustment of jurisdictions have the objective of improving service, attention, proximity, the possibility of solving problems and the protection and defense of the migrants in the United States," Ebrard said at a news conference in Mexico City.
According to the press release, Ebrard acknowledged the importance of the Mexican community in the U.S. for its contribution to the growth of the American economy, including all its services and armed forces.
According to the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite over 500,000 Mexican residents living in Oklahoma, the Mexican consulates in Kansas City and Little Rock, Ark. currently serve Oklahoma.
"We are moving forward with opening two new consulates in the states of New Jersey and Oklahoma to respond to population growth and the demands of Mexican communities," said Jaime Vazquez Bracho Torres, Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General of Consular Services.
The press release also mentions that the Mexican Government will negotiate with the U.S. Department of State to obtain the necessary authorizations — according to U.S. law and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations — to open the new consulates and improve consular procedures.
The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which operates more than 50 consulates in the U.S. and Canada, will continue working to strengthen Mexico's consular network in North America so Mexicans can get the services they need quickly, according to the press release.
In the press release, it is mentioned mobile consulates will be implemented to serve populations far from the main consulate offices.
Kevin Palomino, a journalism major at the University of Oklahoma and DACA recipient, said the Hispanic community is hardworking and that a Mexican consulate in Oklahoma will keep business owners from closing or traveling to other states.
Palomino said Hispanics make up 11% of the state's population, and the announcement of the Mexican consulate is a huge reward for all the Hispanic community does for the state.
"I think the consulate is long overdue. The Mexican community in Oklahoma has advocated for a consulate for years,” Palomino said. “I've had to make trips to Little Rock, Kansas and Dallas since I was a child. I had to miss school, and my parents had to miss work, all to renew my passport when I could've done it by driving down the street."