A group of eighth grade girls caught a rare glimpse into the personal struggles and triumphs of several women in city government Sunday afternoon at City Hall.
Mayor Breea Clark hosted the annual International Women's Day celebration with panelists City Attorney Kathryn Walker, City Clerk Brenda Hall and Norman's first female City Water Treatment Plant Manager, Geri Wellborn.
Dozens of girls listened to the panelists and then broke into focus groups to study personal finances, physical health and developing a personal brand.
Clark moderated the panel discussion and asked pointed questions to reveal their path from early girlhood to womanhood, from student to career woman.
All three panelists agreed that the work-life balance — juggling family and career successfully — is hard to achieve on a daily basis. Each said they often brought their children to work, but they did not feel their children were neglected.
“Work-life balance, I think, is a bit of myth,” Walker said. “You cannot live day-to-day and expect to have balance in every day, but you can look at the long game.”
With a daughter in gymnastics, Walker arranges her schedule to be as many meets as possible, shows up for parties when she can and makes up family time where it can be rescued from a demanding schedule, she shared.
Gender issues were raised among the questions. Wellborn said there are few women who work in her field so she works primarily with men. She recalled the time a worker in her department said, "well aren't you cute? What do you do here?"
“I was stunned,” she said. "I didn't know what to say."
Clark shared a moment during her 2019 mayoral campaign when her gender role as a mother was turned against her. She and her opponent had a similar voting record on the city council but there was one difference. While Clark's children were young, her opponent's brood was grown. She claimed the opposing campaign made it seem as if she wouldn't have time to be mayor.
“It made me feel like being a mother was somehow devaluing my ability as a leader,” Clark said. “It was so not true because my children and my commitment to other children in public education is what makes me a great leader. I look at the value of our schools, at job opportunities. I look at crime, from the perspective of someone with future Normanites growing up in their house.”
Clark responded to the accusation on social media and urged the girls to stand up against that kind of gender-based discrimination.
Walker said she had not faced many gender issues in city hall, but a committee member displayed a “pat on the head” moment which she perceived as patronizing. The male committee member asked her a legal question which she answered.
“I had a committee member recently ask me, 'Well is there anyone else that you can ask that would know?' I said, 'perhaps I wasn't clear and I'm quite sure of the answer.'”
Perhaps one of the most equalizing moments between the middle school students and their panelists was the issue of social media and bullying.
Politics, in particular over the contentious University North Park tax increment finance district, has elicited heated and "hurtful" comments from angry residents aimed at city staff.
“You guys know that social media can be pretty toxic. I've gotten brutalized on social media for doing something I thought was right,” Clark said. “So you gotta stick with doing your research, getting community input, making the choices and sticking with it. Know that what makes you happy is going to make you (someone else) angry. That is just like politics. Leadership is hard. If it is was easy, everyone would be in leadership.”
Walker said she follows the advice she gives her daughter.
“Social media is a brutal one and I have experienced quite a bit of direct, spotlight I guess, in the last year and a half. At the same time my daughter was going through a lot in the fifth grade and I thought, 'Oh my God. I'm living in fifth grade,'” she said and laughed lightly. “What I've learned in the last year — don't let what other people think of you, or say about you, control how you feel about yourself. You can only control you.”
Hall echoed the pain politics and public comments have inflicted on her as city clerk, but quoted First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.
“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent,” Hall said. “Don't give them that kind of power.”
Power and control were buzz words throughout the discussion as the panelists encouraged the girls to take control over their future by seizing opportunities, working hard at even the most insignificant jobs or classes and to stand up for themselves and each other.
Several students shared their thoughts on the panel discussion.
“I really enjoyed the mayor's story about how she got to where she was and all about the bias and gender stuff,” Zayla Bates said. “I just found it really inspirational.”
Asha Truitt appreciated the knowledge that older women go through similar issues as she and her peers do.
“I look at them and they're so successful. To see that they go through normal issues too that everybody faces. It took a lot to get there and so that was pretty cool to hear that,” she said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.