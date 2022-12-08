Norman Public Schools Superintendent Nick Migliorino had lots of good news to share Thursday.
Migliorino touched on student and staff achievement and the district’s $354 million bond proposal during the annual State of the Schools address, hosted by the Norman Chamber of Commerce at the NCED Conference Center & Hotel.
Not all the news was good, however,
Migliorino said poverty has increased throughout the district, leading to an increase in the number of students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals from 51% in 2021-22 to 58% this year.
Additionally, 22 of 24 NPS schools now qualify for Title 1 services, which means more than 40% of the student population receives free or reduced-price lunches.
Last year, 17 of 24 schools qualified for Title 1 services, the federal program that supports low-income students, Migliorino said.
“That is a change. We were gradually going up in our percentages. This year, that graph almost went vertical,” he said. “Every family in this community needs some help.
“Those things are not just abstract problems, they affect our kids, and those kids show up to school. They come with traumas. They come with experiences that make learning hard.”
The superintendent noted how income rates also influence other measures in schools such as test scores.
Despite the numbers, Migliorino told guests that when the state education department releases letter grades for schools next month, a handful of schools will increase a letter grade, while just one school will drop a letter grade.
A district spokesperson would not confirm which schools will receive grade changes, as results are still unofficial.
Migliorino also said the pandemic continues to affect NPS, as students are still working to bridge the achievement gap. In addition to poverty, he said students are also suffering from mental illness and substance abuse at higher rates than from pre-pandemic conditions.
To best offset challenges in the district, Migliorino encouraged members of the community to support next year’s bond issue.
Voters will decide the measure Feb. 14.
The proposal features a new all-schools fine arts performance venue and a stand-alone facility for the Oklahoma Aviation Academy at Max Westheimer Airport. It also includes a new multi-sport athletic stadium at Norman North High School and updates to Harve Collins Stadium at Norman High School.
A new transportation building for NPS, a much-needed animal barn for the district’s FFA program and the creation of multi-use spaces in district high schools for esports and other activities also are in the bond proposal, along with elementary school classroom additions, STEAM classrooms as well as maintenance and upgrades for every district school site.
“We are going to ensure that no matter what a kid’s interest might be, what challenges they have in their life, we want to ensure that they have something that gets them excited about learning and gets them hopeful about the future,” Migliorino said.
The district worked with third party consultants, students, parents and the community to address the needs and wants within NPS, which amounted to $700 million.
Administrators then winnowed down the most important of these concerns to come to the amount of $354 million, Migliorino said.
“Safety and Security will likely be on all of our future bonds. You can never stop investing and keeping kids safe. You can never be complacent in today’s world,” he said.
Kate Vahalberg, a spokesperson for Norman Cares For Kids and mother of two NPS students, spoke during the luncheon in support of the bond.
“I want them to have the same opportunities, if not better than what we had,” she said. “Show some love to our kids, to our teachers — gosh, our teachers need love right now — and to our community, to Norman.”
Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said his organization will continue to help the district reach its goals.
“A prepared and fully-equipped worker is one who has been prepared by an exceptional education system, and we really enjoy our relationship and partnership with not only Norman Public Schools, but Moore Norman Technology Center and University of Oklahoma,” Martin said.
“So, we see a direct correlation between the long-term success of the community and the success of our school district,” he said.
