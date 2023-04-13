A local nonprofit began construction last month on a new food pantry as the need for their assistance grows because of inflation.
Mission Norman, a nonprofit focused on providing food for the hungry and transitional housing for the homeless, looks to have its 7,500-square-foot food pantry and office space up and running by the end of summer.
The more than $200,000 expansion project is funded through a $100,000 matching grant from the Mabee Foundation, which Mission Norman began raising money for in fall 2020.
The organization saw the foundation on the building laid over the past few weeks, and anticipate wall framing to go up later this month.
Sandy Duncan, Mission Norman office manager, said they’ve seen an increase in the number of people needing help since the pandemic.
In 2022, Mission Norman assisted 15,722 people and distributed 330,163 meals, according to the organization website,
The organization helps families with rent, medical prescription costs, gas vouchers and utilities. More than 170 volunteers has served 5,800 hours.
“Now that food stamps have been cut back, and the price of groceries has gone up, we get between two to five new people a day,” Duncan said. “We’re seeing (multiple) families living together because they can't afford rent right now.”
Following the completion of the new building, Duncan said the organization hopes to build additional units for those without homes. Mission Norman allows families to live in two transitional houses on their property for up to one year.
“The houses are for families with children who are homeless, and during that year, they work and put money in savings,” she said.
The new building will have a loading space, to allow for easy grocery drop offs.
“We’ll be able to pull the truck up to the loading dock,” Duncan said. “Right now we’re on the outside, so we have to deal with the weather, but once this is built, we won’t have to.”
Tammy Davis, food pantry manager, said the new pantry space will allow Mission Norman to store more cold foods like meat. The organization is currently operating the pantry in a condensed space on the property to make room for the new building.
“With the new pantry, we’ll be able to serve more people without them feeling crunched up in the space, and we can also store more stuff and put more out,” she said. “This way they can get a better look to see what they can get.”
Davis and Duncan said they currently need donations of peanut butter, instant potatoes and crackers.
“We take food donations, money and of course, we do need volunteers,” Duncan said.
To find out more about Mission Norman and how to help, visit themissionok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.