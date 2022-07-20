Nearly 16 months after their RV was hit by truck on I-35 in Norman, a Missouri couple is still dealing with the aftermath, but hope to see justice when they return later this month to give a victim impact statement.
Laurie and Bob Coffey say they will never forget the moment that lasted only a few seconds on March 21, 2021. While traveling northbound on I-35 that afternoon, a truck crashed into the jeep attached to their RV near mile marker 109, causing it to spin on the highway before rolling over and skidding off the road, eventually stopping once it hit a barrier.
“Suddenly, we did a whole 360 going around 70 miles an hour,” Bob told the Transcript following the accident last March. “It felt like it took an hour, but it was probably around three seconds.”
From the wreck, Everardo Garcia-Figueroa was charged with driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, according to court records.
Now, the couple is doing everything they can to see that justice is served. The Coffeys will return to Cleveland County on July 28 at 2:30 p.m. to make a victim impact statement at the courthouse prior to Garcia-Figueroa’s sentencing.
“We just want this guy off the road,” Laurie said. “We’ve been back down there once already.”
As the matter is ongoing, Garcia-Figueroa’s legal representation declined to comment.
Since the wreck, Laurie and Bob say those three seconds have had a profound impact on their lives.
Laurie said doctors discovered she had a concussion a week later. Lingering aches and pains resulted in a total hip replacement and multiple radiofrequency ablations on her back, which she’s slowly recovering from.
The Coffeys’ dog suffered liver damage from the accident, and is now unable to be put under anesthesia.
Bob, who was driving the RV at the time of the accident, said he has fared well in his recovery from cuts and scratches, and has been Laurie’s caretaker since that week.
“I haven’t been able to [tend to] my garden and we like to volunteer and help people out, but we’ve been so busy just trying to keep our own heads above water,” Laurie said.
The individual driving the truck that struck them allegedly tried to leave the scene of the accident, had no insurance or drivers license, and the car wasn’t registered to him, Laurie said.
“If he had been able to take off without being brought back by the witnesses, he could have gotten away,” Laurie said.