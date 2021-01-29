A Norman jewelry store will support a local nonprofit with a canned food drive ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Mitchell’s Jewelry in Norman will run a “Souper Bowl” promotion from Feb. 5-7 to encourage can drop-offs, which will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
Mitchell’s Jewelry co-owner Gina Mitchell said when someone brings in five cans, they can choose any item in the store — with the exception of loose diamonds and select brands — to get 50% off.
Mitchell said the annual drive is called the “Souper Bowl” because soup is an easily prepared canned food, but Mitchell’s will take any type of canned food.
“We’re also looking for green beans, black beans, corn, anything that’s something that’s easy for somebody to have for a meal, because we are thinking about seniors,” Mitchell said.
The store has held the drive for many years, and Mitchell said people in the community will drop off canned goods without the intention of buying anything. As the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that come with it continue, Mitchell said there is more need than ever for drives like this.
“We have people who bring a lot more than the five cans because that’s the kind of community that we live in,” Mitchell said. “We always love to see that kind of community involvement, and we encourage people, even if they are not planning on buying something, just let this be a drop off spot.”
Those who would like to donate but would rather not come into the store can do curbside drop off, Mitchell said.
“If they will call our phone number, which is 405-360-2515, we would be happy to come pick up their cans,” Mitchell said. “If they are comfortable with coming in, of course they can do some great Valentine’s Day shopping [with the discount].”
