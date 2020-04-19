In the midst of difficult times, local residents are looking to help residents in need.
The staff at Mitchell's Jewelry announced they will be hosting a food drive from 1-4 on Thursday, April 23, in their parking lot at 2202 W Main St. Items donated at the food drive will be donated to Meals on Wheels to help with their mission to support vulnerable residents.
Gina Mitchell, co-owner of Mitchell's Jewelry, said the store is hoping the food drive will help Meals on Wheels benefit Norman residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 181 confirmed cases of the virus in Norman and 15 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“We're friends with a lot of restaurant owners and we love what they're doing to help residents,” Mitchell said. “We were looking at ways we could help, too. We love Meals on Wheels and we do a meal drive to help them every year, but we know they're in dire straights trying to help during the pandemic. So we want to do our part to help people in Norman.”
Mitchell said staff members will be wearing gloves and masks in an effort to practice social distancing and basic sanitation procedures. The food drive will also comply with the city's stay at home order, which advises residents to stay six feet apart and keep gatherings to less than 10 people, that is currently in effect until April 30.
The staff is also asking for residents who are interested in donating to put their donations in the trunk of their car. When a resident arrives at the store, staff members will unload the donated items to ensure there is no contact between the resident and staff members.
Lynn Haynes, executive director of Meals on Wheels, said they are accepting food donations such as canned foods, apple sauce, tuna packets and granola bars, while also accepting other items such as paper towels, toilet paper, masks, gloves and other personal hygiene items. Haynes said the items will help the elderly or other residents who may have difficulty leaving their house due to COVID-19.
“This food drive will be a tremendous benefit for us,” Haynes said. “It will help us provide extra meals and it saves us from having to purchase items. There's a lot of people in need right now that can't do curbside pickup at restaurants or they can't leave their house to groceries. The Norman community has really stepped up to help us and we'd like to say thank you for any donations we receive.”
Mitchell said the store plans to do other events like this to help residents during the pandemic, and encourages other businesses and residents to continue providing aid.
“I think everyone wants to do something help, and we just want to give people an opportunity to make a difference,” Mitchell said. “We all have to pull together and I think we're going to continue seeing people doing things for other people more than we've ever seen. There is hope and we can all do things just to show others that we care and that we're going to get through this.”
For more information on Meals on Wheels, visit mealsonwheelsnorman.com. For more information on COVID-19, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com.
