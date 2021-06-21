Moore Norman Technology Center has recently been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing transformative learning opportunities for students through its Pre-Engineering program that offers PLTW courses.
It is one of just 204 high schools across the U.S. to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of pre-K-12 students and teachers in over 12,200 schools across the U.S.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in PLTW programs. To be eligible, MNTC had to meet the following criteria during the 2019-20 school year:
• Offer at least three PLTW courses
• Have 25 percent of students or more participate in PLTW courses, or of those who participated in PLTW, at least 33 percent took two or more PLTW courses during their high school tenure
• Have 70 percent of students or more earn a Proficient or higher on PLTW End-of-Course Assessments or 10 percent of students earn the AP + PLTW Student Achievement.
MNTC has offered its pre-engineering program to high school juniors and seniors at its Franklin Road campus in Norman since 2004. MNTC also offers PLTW computer science and engineering courses to high school freshmen and sophomores at all high schools within Moore and Norman Public Schools.
This year, MNTC had 486 ninth through 12th grade students enrolled in the pre-engineering program.
PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering and biomedical science.
PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. For more information, visit pltw.org.
To learn more, visit mntc.edu or call 801-5000.
