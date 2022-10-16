Moore Norman Technology Center has welcomed Kim Nguyen-Aguilar to its board of education. She was appointed to the Zone 1 seat vacated by Pam Lewis, who died Aug. 30.
Nguyen-Aguilar is a graduate of Putnam City High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma, and an MBA from the University of Central Oklahoma.
At the University of Oklahoma, she co-founded the first Asian-interest sorority in the state, Phi Delta Alpha, which continues and has expanded to other universities in the state.
She has been in the oil and gas industry for 12 years and is currently a scientist in the organic geochemistry lab at Chesapeake Energy.
Prior to oil and gas, she was a biomedical researcher at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, focusing on lupus genetics research. She is a published scientist, which includes two papers in lupus research and one in Alzheimer’s research.
A strong advocate for community service and education, Nguyen-Aguilar spent many years planning large, city-wide cultural festivities that attract thousands of visitors, such as the Lunar New Year and Mid-Autumn Festival activities.
Her professional affiliations and community involvement include the Association for Women Geoscientists, the American Chemical Society, Phi Delta Alpha national board president from 2016-2018, an Oklahoma Huntington’s Disease Society of America board member and webmaster from 2003-2012 and Viet Youth Today Society (formerly the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy) president from 2002-2003.
Nguyen-Aguilar enjoys cooking, photography, computer gaming, traveling and spending time with her husband, Michael, two dogs, a cat, friends and family.
According to Oklahoma statute, a board of education vacancy shall be filled by appointment, and the appointee shall serve until the next regular election.
Established in 1972, MNTC serves the communities of Norman, Moore and south Oklahoma City.
It provides workforce and economic development training and certification to high school and adult students, as well as area companies, allowing them to shore up teams and achieve business goals.
For more information, visit mntc.edu or call 801-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.